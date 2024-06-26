Prediction: Penn State Nittany Lions set to add coveted playmaker
McDonogh (Maryland) playmaker Jeff Exinor Jr., the nation's No. 11 athlete, is set to announce his college decision Friday.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound pass-catcher is formally down to a final three of Maryland, Penn State and Virginia Tech.
So, who will it be?
Prediction: Jeff Exinor Jr. to Penn State Nittany Lions
The recruiting industry is in strong agreement that Exinor is headed to Happy Valley.
On3 gives the Nittany Lions a 89.4 percent chance of landing Exinor, while 247Sports has one prediction in thus far. It favors Penn State.
But that doesn't really tell the whole story.
This battle may, in fact, be much tighter than some folks realize.
Exinor is close childhood friends with Archbishop Spalding (Maryland) four-star quarterback Malik Washington, who is set to announce his commitment Friday as well.
While the duo have never actually played together, it is something they've talked about at great length over the years.
Washington is viewed as a near lock to choose the Terrapins and pressure could be applied for Exinor to join him in College Park.
Still, Maryland would have to battle against a Penn State program that has been involved with Exinor from the beginning.
The dynamic athlete received his first major offer from the Nittany Lions and he has known that staff for some time.
“They were my first offer and I’ve got a great relationship that I’ve built over the years," Exinor said. "I’m really, really comfortable with those guys up there, and I like it. I love it.”
The battle is going to come down the wire, but it seems the Nittany Lions are in the best position to land the versatile pass-catcher.