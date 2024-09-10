Prediction: USC Trojans poised for huge 5-star commitment
Few college football teams in America have flipped the narrative more through two weeks than the USC Trojans.
The Lincoln-Riley led program has maintained its prolific offense, but seems to have added an aggressive disciplined defense under new defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn that makes them a legitimate Big Ten title contender and potential college football player team.
And recruits seem to be taking notice.
USC has added Seminole Ridge (Florida) linebacker Ty Jackson and class of 2026 Bingham (Utah) defensive lineman Viliami Moala in the past week - with more help on the way.
In fact, the Trojans appear to be nearing a massive commitment.
Prediction: Jerome Myles to USC Trojans
Over the weekend, USC hosted Corner Canyon (Utah) five-star wide receiver Jerome Myles on an official visit:
It couldn't have gone better.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound pass-catcher, who is rated the nation's No. 30 overall prospect and No. 5 wide receiver, was already quite high on USC, but was reportedly blown away by the trip.
Three weeks ago, Myles announced an October 30 commitment date and a top five of Georgia, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Utah and USC.
But it's beginning to feel that the Trojans have emerged as the clear-cut team to beat.
And the industry agrees.
247Sports recently logged two new predictions for Riley's program and On3 gives the Trojans a 69.7 percent chance (and rising) of getting Myles.
That's massive news for USC - and a huge blow to Ole Miss and Utah, in particular.
Not only is the Utah product already a five-star prospect, but he has looked absolutely dominate early in his senior campaign, including a five-catch, 125-yard, three-touchdown effort against powerhouse IMG Academy (Florida).
247Sports projects a very bright future for the standout playmaker:
"Myles is one of the top receivers in the country and has a ton of upside. He has a rare combination of size, speed and body control and reminds us a bit of former Washington All-American wide out and recent No. 9 pick of the Chicago Bears, Rome Odunze. He has an athletic 6-2, 210 pound frame and is a true deep threat who can get behind any defense. He has a track background with personal bests this Spring of 10.57-100m and 21.30-200m. He’s not just track fast, his speed carries over to the football field and he can routinely blow past opposing corners who are giving him huge cushions. He adjusts well to the football over either shoulder, shows the ability to change gears and knows how to set up an opposing corner. He has a large catch radius and shows the ability to make contested catches over a corner or catch a ball down by his ankles. He has strong hands, isn’t afraid to go over the middle and catches the ball well through contact. He’s a tough kid who battled through an early season injury and missed much of his junior season but rallied in time for the playoffs and had a huge impact on Corner Canyon’s State Championship team. He’s a physical blocker as well and will knock a defender on his backside and it’s really tough to find a discernible weakness in his game. When you combine his physical gifts in terms of frame and high level athleticism, there aren’t many pass catchers with more long term potential than Myles."