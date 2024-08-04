Prediction: USC Trojans poised to land bluechip prospect
The USC Trojans have a top-20 recruiting class nationally, and could soon take another leap forward.
On Monday at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET, Williamson (Alabama) four-star offensive tackle Carde Smith is set to announce his college commitment on his Instagram (link here).
The 6-foot-5, 300-pound tackle, who recently decommitted from Auburn, holds more than 20 scholarship offers, highlighted by Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Missouri, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M and others.
So, where is Smith headed?
Prediction: Carde Smith to USC Trojans
Smith decommitted from Auburn in June immediately following a visit to Los Angeles to check out the Trojans.
It's not hard to connect the dots, therefore, that USC blew him away on that trip.
Further, Smith's lone official visits in June were to Auburn and USC, showcasing just how much of a 1-2 battle it has been between the schools all summer.
Smith, the nation's No. 269 overall prospect and No. 26 offensive tackle, would fill a significant need for Lincoln Riley's program, so seemingly all the pieces are falling into place.
The recruiting industry agrees, as "Carde Smith to USC" has become an extremely popular pick ever since his decommitment from the Tigers.
What would USC be getting?
According to 247Sports, the Alabama product has the ability to become a talent piece up front in an offense:
"... Flashes good athleticism at the right tackle position where he shows an ability to win consistently at the point of attack by utilizing his size and frame to overwhelm opposing defenders. Appears to exhibit some quick twitch explosiveness off the line of scrimmage while displaying some natural power and play strength to drive defenders off the ball consistently. Excels as a run blocker at this point of his trajectory but will more than likely need a year or two of coaching to continue to develop as a pass protector. Good player that possesses very little verified athletic context but size and above average athleticism suggest he can eventually grow into a multi-year starter at the right tackle position at a Power Four program."
If, in fact, Smith were to complete the delayed flip from Auburn to USC he would become the second major prospect to discard an SEC commitment in favor of the Trojans in the past week.
Earlier this week, Buford (Georgia) four-star linebacker Jadon Perlotte flipped his commitment from in-state Georgia to USC.
Could Riley and his coaching staff do it again Monday?
"Smith to USC" looks likely as his decision nears.