Prediction: USC Trojans poised to land highly coveted Florida prospect
Prior to his summer commitment to the Oklahoma Sooners, Miami Central (Florida) bluechip defensive lineman Floyd Boucard was experiencing a jaw-dropping recruitment.
The 6-foot-3, 315-pound lineman has generated nearly 50 scholarship offers from some of the nation's most prominent programs - Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, USC and many others.
That offer sheet came back into focus earlier this month when Boucard announced his decommitment from Oklahoma.
“I would like to thank The University of Oklahoma for welcoming me with open arms,” he posted to social media. “It’s after much consideration, thought and conversations with my family that I’ve made the decision to DECOMMIT and I am now reopening my recruitment to all schools.”
But who is the team to beat?
Prediction: Floyd Boucard to USC Trojans
USC made Boucard's original top four - and never really went away.
The Trojans, in need of interior defensive line help, have made the Florida product a massive priority.
After scheduling a trip to to Los Angeles over the weekend there's growing buzz USC may wind up with a verbal commitment.
That would be a huge development for D'Anton Lynn's defense.
As a junior, Boucard registered 85 tackles, 27 tackles-for-loss and 11 sacks, highlighting his ability to be a disruptor both in the passing and run game.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Boucard as a prospect:
"Canadian-born defensive tackle that goes hard from snap to whistle and will make a difference with his secondary effort. Has proven to be a spry mover for someone that’s 315 pounds as he’s quick to fire out of his stance and draw his hands. Spent junior season working out of a variety of different alignments for Alabama’s 3A champs, but ceiling appears to be highest as a nose in a 4-3 front, especially with his natural low center of gravity. Turned heads at an Under Armour Next camp in advance of senior season, flashing plenty of lateral quickness and impressive rush urgency. Should be viewed as a potential multi-year starter at the Power Four level that can crash gaps and help push pockets."
So far, no commitment date has been set.
But it is beginning to sound like "Boucard to USC" is a near-lock.