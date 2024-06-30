Prediction: USC Trojans poised to land wide receiver commit
Christian Brothers (Missouri) star Corey Simms, the nation's No. 19 wide receiver, is set to announce his college commitment Sunday.
The 6-foot-3, 205-pound pass-catcher is down to a final three of Missouri, Penn State and USC, and recently gave his thoughts on each of his finalists.
As a junior, Simms hauled in 79 receptions for 1,049 yards and 12 touchdowns, helping his team to a state championship.
Now, it's time to do major work off the field - with a commitment.
Where's he headed?
Prediction: Corey Simms to USC Trojans
Simms had sky-high praise for USC when discussing his finalists.
"I really like how I’ve built a relationship with both coach (Lincoln) Riley and (Dennis) Simmons," he said. "I love how USC plans to ensure that players are supported regarding life after football. USC is top in academics and I really liked the climate and culture of the coaching staff and student body."
The Missouri product was also highly complimentary of his official visit to USC earlier this month, according to multiple reports.
With that in mind, it seems "Simms to USC" is a near-perfect match both on and off the field.
In recent years, it's been a scary endeavor to go against Missouri late for key targets - the Tigers have pulled off some surprises - but the Trojans seem to be in a good spot as the decision draws near.
Still, it wouldn't shock me in this comes down to the wire, and the battle between Missouri and USC remains very tight to the end.