Shamar Arnoux previews imminent commitment; Auburn, Florida State, USC among contenders
Carrollton (Georgia) four-star cornerback Shamar Arnoux is set to announce his college commitment Wednesday.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound defensive back is down to Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky and USC
This week, he joined SBLive Sports to break down what stands out about each of his finalists.
Auburn Tigers: "Auburn definitely make me feel at home. It’s family vibe at Auburn... great experience from coach (Wesley McGriff) and coach (Charles) Kelly. They have produced a lot of great DBs in the past and their young staff... Buddy and coach Ro... are real down to Earth and can really relate to players. I had a great time talking to coach (Hugh) Feeze and definitely could feel his energy. But I definitely have to give a big shout out to coach Crime... real-deal genuine and you can tell with him it’s definitely deeper than recruiting to him. He really values relationships."
Florida State Seminoles: "Originally being from Florida and moving to Atlanta, it just gives a welcome home vibe. Coach (Mike) Norvell has an authentic and genuine high-energy aura to himself And he definitely shows that he really values me. Coach (Patrick) Surtain Sr. and coach (Greg) Moss in the DB room are most definitely my type of coaches... hard-nose football guys that know their stuff. But at the same time, it’s all love and have my best interest at heart. Florida State's coaching staff all stand out to me."
Georgia Bulldogs: "The big dawgs... I definitely could see myself playing for the Dawgs. Coach Kirby (Smart) is definitely what you're looking for in a coach when success and accountability are your goals - no nonsense, no glitz and glitter. He's definitely straight work, but at the same time he knows how to communicate and show how much he likes you. I have known coach T-Rob [Travaris Robinson] for years and we have a good vibe, and coach Donte (Williams) is definitely about his business also."
Kentucky Wildcats: "I actually have ties to Kentucky, My uncle played with coach Brad White, the defensive coordinator, at Wake Forest before going to 'The League.' He has a high knowledge for the game and coach Chris Collins is definitely a no-nonsense coach that knows what it takes to get to the next level. The head coach, Mark Stoops, stood out to me from his experience and his pro-style program. It is also a competitive team in the SEC."
USC Trojans: "Coach (Lincoln) Riley is actually really down to Earth and has been great developing players for the next level - real genuine and authentic coach.. no fluff. Coach (Doug) Belk stands out to me because I can tell he really cares about his players and I’ve done my research on what he was able to accomplish at Houston. He definitely has the juice to develop players. Coach D'Anton Lynn... just his experience in the NFL with the (Baltimore) Ravens and what he was able to do at UCLA says a lot. Only thing is it’s so far from home."
Regardless of where he ends up, Arnoux is thrilled to have so many good options as he makes his decision this week.
"I have my work cut out for me on making a decision, but I’m blessed to have such great options," he said.
Arnoux is rated the nation's No. 31 cornerback in the class of 2025.