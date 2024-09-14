Texas commit Jaime Ffrench leaves game with injury after big play
The Texas Longhorns have a special playmaker in Mandarin (Florida) five-star wide receiver Jaime Ffrench.
And he showed that Friday night before leaving the game with a hand injury.
During the first half, Ffrench hauled in a pass down the sideline before a series of jukes left two defenders on the ground.
It was a dazzling display of athleticism from the nation's No. 4 wide receiver.
Check it out:
Unfortunately, Ffrench would leave the game shortly thereafter with what is being reported as a hand injury.
Here's wishing Ffrench a speedy recovery - and a quick return to making the types of jaw-dropping plays he delivered Friday night.
