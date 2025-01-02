High School

Under Armour All-America Game 2025: Live score, updates

Andrew Nemec

Duncanville (Texas) wideout Dakorien Moore, an Oregon commit, carries the ball during the 2023 UIL 6A D1 state title against North Shore.
Duncanville (Texas) wideout Dakorien Moore, an Oregon commit, carries the ball during the 2023 UIL 6A D1 state title against North Shore. / Photo by Tommy Hays

The Under Armour All-America Game kicks off Thursday at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET on ESPN2 with an all-new format.

This year's edition is the first that features both high school seniors and juniors - the classes of 2025 and 2026 - giving fans a look at their recently-signed top prospects, as well as a preview of the top players in the 2026 class.

Recent Heisman Trophy winners to compete in the all-star exhibition include Travis Hunter Jr. (Colorado), Jayden Daniels (LSU), Kyler Murray (Oklahoma) andJameis Winston (Florida State).

Follow along for updates during game action for highlights, scores and verbal commitments:

Team Icon and Team Unstoppable feature dozens of the top players in the country, but here's a look at some marquee names to watch for each.

Team Icon

- Five-star quarterback Keelon Russell (Alabama)

- Five-star quarterback Julian Lewis (Colorado)

- Five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore (Oregon)

- Five-star defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart (USC)

- Five-star safety Jonah Williams (Texas)

- Five-star running back Savion Hiter (2026; Uncommitted)

Team Unstoppable

- Five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell (2026; Uncommitted)

- Five-star defensive lineman Elijah Griffin (Georgia)

- Five-star running back Alvin Henderson (Auburn)

- Five-star edge-rusher Zion Elee (2026; Committed to Maryland)

- Five-star cornerback Na'eem Offord (Oregon)

Published |Modified
Andrew Nemec
ANDREW NEMEC

Andrew Nemec covers national high school recruiting and brings more than a decade of experience. Andrew hosts "Recruiting with Andrew Nemec" on ESPN-affiliate 1080 The FAN in Portland, Oregon. He holds a journalism degree from the University of Oregon.

Home/Recruiting