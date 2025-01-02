Under Armour All-America Game 2025: Live score, updates
The Under Armour All-America Game kicks off Thursday at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET on ESPN2 with an all-new format.
This year's edition is the first that features both high school seniors and juniors - the classes of 2025 and 2026 - giving fans a look at their recently-signed top prospects, as well as a preview of the top players in the 2026 class.
Recent Heisman Trophy winners to compete in the all-star exhibition include Travis Hunter Jr. (Colorado), Jayden Daniels (LSU), Kyler Murray (Oklahoma) andJameis Winston (Florida State).
Follow along for updates during game action for highlights, scores and verbal commitments:
Team Icon and Team Unstoppable feature dozens of the top players in the country, but here's a look at some marquee names to watch for each.
Team Icon
- Five-star quarterback Keelon Russell (Alabama)
- Five-star quarterback Julian Lewis (Colorado)
- Five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore (Oregon)
- Five-star defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart (USC)
- Five-star safety Jonah Williams (Texas)
- Five-star running back Savion Hiter (2026; Uncommitted)
Team Unstoppable
- Five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell (2026; Uncommitted)
- Five-star defensive lineman Elijah Griffin (Georgia)
- Five-star running back Alvin Henderson (Auburn)
- Five-star edge-rusher Zion Elee (2026; Committed to Maryland)
- Five-star cornerback Na'eem Offord (Oregon)