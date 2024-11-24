RIIL Division III high school football state championship live updates: Classical vs. Ponaganset
The Rhode Island high school football state championships come to a close on Sunday evening with the Division III state championship game between Classical and Ponaganset.
Predicting the winners of the 2024 Rhode Island high school football state championships
Both teams enter the game with a identical 9-1 record and look to conclude the 2024 season on the Ocean State with a proverbial bang. Follow along with High School On SI Rhode Island for updates throughout the afternoon and evening.
(Refresh your window for live updates)
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
OT
Classical
Ponaganset
PREGAME
Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. Eastern Time
Follow SBLive Rhode Island throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi