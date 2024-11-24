High School

RIIL Division III high school football state championship live updates: Classical vs. Ponaganset

Follow along with High School On SI for updates from the RIIL's Division III state championship game

The Rhode Island high school football state championships come to a close on Sunday evening with the Division III state championship game between Classical and Ponaganset.

Both teams enter the game with a identical 9-1 record and look to conclude the 2024 season on the Ocean State with a proverbial bang. Follow along with High School On SI Rhode Island for updates throughout the afternoon and evening.

(Refresh your window for live updates)

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

OT

Classical

Ponaganset

PREGAME

Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. Eastern Time

Published
