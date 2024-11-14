High School

Vote: Who has been the best sophomore football player in Rhode Island so far in 2024?

We’ve picked out 11 sophomore football players in Rhode Island that have stood out this season

Andy Villamarzo

Westerly quarterback Landon Husereau
Westerly quarterback Landon Husereau / Eric Rueb/Providence Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

We are just past the mid-point part of the 2024 high school football season here in Rhode Island and there’s no shortage of underclassmen performing at a high level. It’s no surprise that sophomores are showing out in Ocean State as that’s been the case in the past many times over. This list of underclassmen features some of the top sophomores football players we’ve seen or have been on the rise in Rhode Island. Take a look at our list and vote for who you feel has been the top performing sophomores high school football player in Rhode Island. 

SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports

Voting closes on December 8th, 11:59pm

Here are the nominees:

Landon Husereau, QB, Westerly

The sophomore quarterback this season has completed 103-of-166 passes for 1,613 yards and 24 touchdowns and just one interception.

Tashaad Brown, QB, St. Raphael Academy

Brown has been the next signal caller next to Husereau that’s put up significant yardage as a sophomore, throwing for 954 yards, 12 touchdowns and just two picks.

Jordan Robertson, QB, Mt. Pleasant

Robertson has played just about as well as any sophomore signal caller this season and he's got the numbers to prove it. The sophomore has thrown for 836 yards and eight touchdowns.

Ariel Medina, RB, Woonsocket

Medina has been strong out of the backfield for Woonsocket, rushing for 767 yards on 91 carries and scoring six touchdowns.

Mehkhai Taylor, RB, Cranston West

The Cranston West running back has carried the rock 61 carries for 311 yards and a touchdown. Taylor is also averaging 5.1 yards per carry.

Armand Northup-Reed, WR, St. Raphael Academy

Northup-Reed has been one of the state's top sophomore receivers this season, hauling in 35 passes for 537 yards and scoring seven touchdowns.

Jack Belluzzi, WR, Burrillville

The Broncos' wide receiver has been stellar this fall, catching 24 passes for 449 yards and scoring four touchdowns.

Sebastian Lora, WR, Bishop Hendricksen

Lora has been one of the state leaders among sophomores in receiving, catching 24 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns.

Brody Cavalieri, LB, Mt. Hope

Cavalieri has been a strong tackler for Mt. Hope, making 87 total tackles and a sack so far this season.

Spencer Padula, LB, East Greenwich

The East Greenwich linebacker has had a solid season in the front seven, totaling 102 tackles and two going for a loss.

Jabari Jackson, DB, Bishop Hendricksen

The sophomore defensive back has been among the leaders in the interception department, racking up three so far this season.

Follow SBLive Rhode Island throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Rhode Island