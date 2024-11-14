Vote: Who has been the best sophomore football player in Rhode Island so far in 2024?
We are just past the mid-point part of the 2024 high school football season here in Rhode Island and there’s no shortage of underclassmen performing at a high level. It’s no surprise that sophomores are showing out in Ocean State as that’s been the case in the past many times over. This list of underclassmen features some of the top sophomores football players we’ve seen or have been on the rise in Rhode Island. Take a look at our list and vote for who you feel has been the top performing sophomores high school football player in Rhode Island.
Voting closes on December 8th, 11:59pm
Here are the nominees:
Landon Husereau, QB, Westerly
The sophomore quarterback this season has completed 103-of-166 passes for 1,613 yards and 24 touchdowns and just one interception.
Tashaad Brown, QB, St. Raphael Academy
Brown has been the next signal caller next to Husereau that’s put up significant yardage as a sophomore, throwing for 954 yards, 12 touchdowns and just two picks.
Jordan Robertson, QB, Mt. Pleasant
Robertson has played just about as well as any sophomore signal caller this season and he's got the numbers to prove it. The sophomore has thrown for 836 yards and eight touchdowns.
Ariel Medina, RB, Woonsocket
Medina has been strong out of the backfield for Woonsocket, rushing for 767 yards on 91 carries and scoring six touchdowns.
Mehkhai Taylor, RB, Cranston West
The Cranston West running back has carried the rock 61 carries for 311 yards and a touchdown. Taylor is also averaging 5.1 yards per carry.
Armand Northup-Reed, WR, St. Raphael Academy
Northup-Reed has been one of the state's top sophomore receivers this season, hauling in 35 passes for 537 yards and scoring seven touchdowns.
Jack Belluzzi, WR, Burrillville
The Broncos' wide receiver has been stellar this fall, catching 24 passes for 449 yards and scoring four touchdowns.
Sebastian Lora, WR, Bishop Hendricksen
Lora has been one of the state leaders among sophomores in receiving, catching 24 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns.
Brody Cavalieri, LB, Mt. Hope
Cavalieri has been a strong tackler for Mt. Hope, making 87 total tackles and a sack so far this season.
Spencer Padula, LB, East Greenwich
The East Greenwich linebacker has had a solid season in the front seven, totaling 102 tackles and two going for a loss.
Jabari Jackson, DB, Bishop Hendricksen
The sophomore defensive back has been among the leaders in the interception department, racking up three so far this season.
