Richmond Randle edges Dallas South Oak Cliff to win Texas 5A Division 1 high school football championship (video)
ARLINGTON, Texas — Keilan Sweeny accounted for two touchdowns and Landen Williams-Callis rushed for 101 yards and scored once to lead Richmond Randle over Dallas South Oak Cliff 38-35 in the Texas 5A Division 2 state championship game at AT&T Stadium.
It marked the first state football championship for the Lions who capped an undefeated season at 16-0. South Oak Cliff (13-3) missed a potential game-tying field on the last play of the game.
Sweeney connected with receiver Mason Mixon on a 11-yard scoring pass in the second quarter and he scored on a 21-yard run in the third quarter.
Running back Mikail Trotter finished with a game-high 170 yards rushing for South Oak Cliff and he scored two touchdowns on runs of 2 and 75 yards. Damond Williams had 138 yards rushing and scored one touchdown for the Golden Bears.
Sean Smith had a 72-yard kickoff return with 8:51 left in the final quarter that gave the Lions a 38-35 advantage.