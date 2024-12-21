High School

Richmond Randle edges Dallas South Oak Cliff to win Texas 5A Division 1 high school football championship (video)

Keilan Sweeny accounts for two touchdowns in Lions' 38-35 victory at AT&T Stadium

Todd Shurtleff

Richmond Randle head coach Brian Randle hoist the trophy while surrounded by coaches and players following their victory over South Oak Cliff in Texas 5A Division 2 title game at AT&T Stadium.
Richmond Randle head coach Brian Randle hoist the trophy while surrounded by coaches and players following their victory over South Oak Cliff in Texas 5A Division 2 title game at AT&T Stadium. / Photo by Tommy Hays

ARLINGTON, Texas — Keilan Sweeny accounted for two touchdowns and Landen Williams-Callis rushed for 101 yards and scored once to lead Richmond Randle over Dallas South Oak Cliff 38-35 in the Texas 5A Division 2 state championship game at AT&T Stadium.

It marked the first state football championship for the Lions who capped an undefeated season at 16-0. South Oak Cliff (13-3) missed a potential game-tying field on the last play of the game.

Sweeney connected with receiver Mason Mixon on a 11-yard scoring pass in the second quarter and he scored on a 21-yard run in the third quarter.

Running back Mikail Trotter finished with a game-high 170 yards rushing for South Oak Cliff and he scored two touchdowns on runs of 2 and 75 yards. Damond Williams had 138 yards rushing and scored one touchdown for the Golden Bears.

Sean Smith had a 72-yard kickoff return with 8:51 left in the final quarter that gave the Lions a 38-35 advantage.

Mason Mixon of Richmond Randle celebrates scoring a touchdown catch during the first half of Texas 5A Division 1 title game at AT&T Stadium. / Photo by Tommy Hays

Running back Damond Williams of South Oak Cliff carries during Texas 5A Division 2 state title game at AT&T Stadium. / Photo by Tommy Hays

Running back Mikail Trotter of South Oak Cliff carries during the Texas 5A Division 2 title game at AT&T Stadium. / Photo by Tommy Hays
