Ruston vs. Central-BR: Live score, updates, Louisiana high school football state championships
The Bearcats and Wildcats will cap a weekend of state championship action in Louisiana
The Louisiana Division I NonSelect state championship game features the Ruston Bearcats (11-2) vs. the Central-BR Wildcats (12-1) at the Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans, on Saturday, Dec. 14.
Follow this post, refreshing frequently to receive the latest Live Update, with real-time reporting on scores and key plays.
LOUISIANA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Central time, and High School on SI will have live updates from the game right here.
LOUISIANA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL DIVISION I NONSELECT BRACKET
You can also watch the game live on the NFHS Network.
Refresh this page for live updates after the game starts.
RUSTON VS. CENTRAL-BR – Live Updates
(Game updates will appear here. Refresh for the latest updates)
PREGAME
Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. CT.
1ST QUARTER
-
2ND QUARTER
-
3RD QUARTER
-
4TH QUARTER
-
Published