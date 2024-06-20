Vote: What was the top play from the 2024 Ohio (OHSAA) high school softball state tournament?
AKRON, Ohio - The OHSAA held the softball state tournament this past weekend at Firestone Stadium with Austintown-Fitch, Canfield, Liberty Union and Strasburg-Franklin all taking home state titles.
There were plenty of great plays in the 12 games played across the four divisions, and here are some of the best (listed in chronological order). Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
Voting will close Thursday, June 27 at 11:59 pm ET
Addi Inskeep, Minster, double play
In the first inning of the Division IV state semifinals against Strasburg, she was pulled in at third base and reached up to snag a line drive off the bat of Rylee Baker and threw to first base to complete the double play.
Ella Gilkerson, Strasburg, home run
With the two-time defending state champion s trailing Minster 1-0 in the third inning of the Division IV state semifinals, Gilkerson turned on a pitch and sent it sailing over the left field fence for a three-run homer and a 3-1 lead.
Abbi Poths, Monroeville, home run
With the Division IV state semifinal game against Mathews tied 3-3 in the top of the seventh, the junior shortstop hit a two-run homer to left that ended up giving the Eagles a 5-3 win.
Tatum Baumgartner, Oak Harbor, shoestring catch
With Oak Harbor trailing 5-1 in the top of the fifth inning and Liberty Union having bases loaded and two outs in the Division III state semifinals, Baumgartner ranged to her left to track down a fly ball in right center and reached down to make the catch right above her shoe for the final out of the inning.
Macie Wollenberg, Liberty Union, diving catch
With one out in the bottom of the sixth inning of the Division III state semifinal against Oak Harbor, Wollenberg laid out for a catch in right field.
Makayla Raynard, South Webster, diving catch
With a South Range runner on first base and nobody out in the top of the fifth inning of a 3-3 game in the Division IV state semifinals, Raynard charged in and made a diving catch for the first out of the inning.
Tabithah Taylor, Bryan, RBI bunt single
With Bryan and Logan Elm tied 1-1 in the sixth inning of the Division II semifinals and the bases loaded, Taylor dropped down a perfect bunt to bring in the game-winning run.
Cortney Dobbs, Watkins Memorial, hustling score
With Watkins and Anthony Wayne scoreless in the sixth inning of the Division I semifinals, Dobbs scored from second on a fielder’s choice to the second baseman when Anthony Wayne couldn’t turn a double play.
Miley Reifenschneider, Strasburg, home run
With the Tigers leading the Division IV state championship game 2-0 in the first inning over Monroeville, Reifenschneider teed off on a pitch and sent it well over the fence in left center for a three-run homer.
Emilyn Kanet, Liberty Union, three-run single
With Liberty Union trailing South Range in the Division III state championship game, Kanet laced a three-run single to right center to help lead the Lady Lions to a 5-3 win.
Mylie Vollmer and Josey Arnold, Bryan, double play
In the Division II state championship game against Canfield, Vollmer grabbed a line drive at third and threw to Arnold to complete a double play.
Kaliana Ray, Ayla Ray and Morgan Roby, Austintown-Fitch, play at third
In the top of the first inning of the Division I state championship game against Watkins Memorial, Jordyn Wycuff hit a ball that rolled to the fence in center, where Kaliana Ray picked it up and threw to shortstop Ayla Ray, who fired to Roby at third to cut down Wycuff for the out.
Sydnie Watts, Austintown-Fitch, home run
With the Falcons leading Watkins Memorial 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning of the Division I state championship game, Watts hit a mammoth homer to left field to make it 2-0 and help Fitch win 4-0.
-- Ryan Isley | ryan@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveoh