3 South Carolina high school football storylines to follow in 2024
The 2024 high school football season is just around the corner and here are three storylines to consider.
1. Following repeat state champions
Dutch Fork and Christ Church Episcopal enter the 2024 season ad back-to-back state champions while Westside is the reigning Class AAAA champion with a chance to pull off the same thing this fall. The same applies to Daniel, which went undefeated and won the Class AAA title.
The dynamic has changed thanks to realignment.
Will Dutch Fork make it a three-peat? The Silver Foxes have won seven of the last Class AAAAA state championships under legendary coach Tom Knotts. It’s like the Silver Foxes practically own the title. The ground has shifted some, with Gaffney heading into the season as the SBLive/SI No. 1 team in the state. But as long as Knotts, who has won 15 state championships altogether in the Carolinas, is at the helm, Dutch Fork will contend for the title.
In another wrinkle, Class AAAAA is being subdivided into Division I and Division II for the state playoffs.
Christ Church has won the last two Class A state championships. The Cavaliers won’t be defending that title because they’re now in Class AAA. Could they contend? Absolutely, though it would be a challenge with Dillon possibly lurking in the championship game. The quarterback-wide receiver duo of Tucker Hendrix and Jackson Repp is dynamic. Yes, they piled up huge numbers in Class. But Repp just got an offer from South Carolina. He’s the real deal.
Westside and Daniel are probably on a collision course for the Upper State title in Class AAAA. Daniel moved up and Westside has South Carolina commit Cutter Woods leading the way as the Rams pursue back-to-back titles.
2. Tracking how the multiplier rule impacts Charter and Independent schools
The South Carolina High School instituted an attendance multiplier for the charters and independents, who have dominated the lower classifications in recent years.
Any student at a charter or independent that resides outside the school’s designated attendance zone counts as three. That meant big changes. Gray Collegiate Academy and Christ Church Episcopal both jumped two classifications. Gray is in Class AAAA now and Christ Church is in Class AAA. Oceanside Collegiate Academy, which won the Class AA title last year, is now in Class AAA.
Will that end those schools’ reign of titles? Not necessarily. Oceanside beat a third-round Class AAAAA playoff team last year in Carolina Forest. Ironically, Oceanside and Christ Church could be facing each other in the playoffs.
Gray Collegiate lost by a touchdown to Oceanside in the Class AA title game. The War Eagles will get an indicator of where they stand with early games against James Island and Dutch Fork.
3. What transfers will make the biggest difference for their new teams
Transfers have become a regular facet of high school football. They can make a difference.
Westside was already a powerhouse before picking a pair of two defensive backs via transfer who are Appalachian State commits.
Gaffney was going to have a new quarterback since Riley Staton graduated and moved on to Catawba College. They got one. Jayvon Gilmore, a 6-foot-5 Arkansas commit, transferred from SCISA school Ben Lippen.
Marlboro County was 3-7 last season. That’s likely to change for the better. Cory Johnson is the new coach, hired away from North Carolina power Clinton. Johnson led the Dark Horses to a 15-1 record and the Class AA state championship game. At least four of Clinton’s starters have joined Johnson at Marlboro County.