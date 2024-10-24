5 South Carolina Lowcountry boys basketball players to watch in 2024-25
The growth and talent emerging in the South Carolina Lowcountry basketball scene is nothing short of impressive this year. After catching some fall league action and speaking with a few head coaches, it’s clear that South Carolina basketball is heading in an exciting direction, with the Lowcountry producing standout players ready to make an impact.
With college prospects in the mix, the drive and determination these players are showing could very well carry them to the next level. Throughout the season, I’ll be following these athletes closely, watching their development as they continue to refine their skills and elevate their games.
Here are some of the key players to keep an eye on:
Bryce Ward, 5’11, Cathedral Academy, Class of 2027
Cathedral Academy has a dynamic left-handed guard in Bryce Ward. His speed and agility make him a nightmare for defenders in both open-court and half-court situations. Ward excels at attacking the basket with a relentless mentality, consistently challenging defenders at the rim. While his jump shot is solid, his true strength lies in his ability to get past defenders and finish strong.
A standout moment came when he sank a buzzer-beating half-court shot, capping off a game-winning performance and showcasing his clutch ability. With his work ethic and natural talent, the future looks extremely bright for Bryce Ward.
Jahleel Sanders, 6’0, Cane Bay, Class of 2027
One of Berkeley County’s rising stars, Jahleel Sanders, is shaping up to be a key player for Cane Bay. As a sophomore, Sanders already displays the poise and confidence of a seasoned player. He’s aggressive when driving to the basket but also dangerous from beyond the arc, making him a dual threat that keeps defenses on their heels.
With three more seasons ahead of him, Sanders is only scratching the surface of his potential. He has shown glimpses of a mature, polished game, and it will be exciting to see his continued development under the Cane Bay program.
Jackson Terrell, 6’7, West Ashley, Class of 2027
Jackson Terrell is another young player with significant upside. During his fall league games, Terrell displayed a soft touch around the basket, particularly shining in transition. He confidently stepped into a pull-up three-pointer, hitting it with impressive form—a rare skill for a player of his size.
In addition to his shooting, Terrell’s rebounding stood out. He consistently fought for boards and used his height to make an impact. As a versatile wing with strong interior presence and emerging perimeter skills, Terrell has the potential to be a key contributor for West Ashley for years to come.
Parker Renault, 6’8, James Island, Class of 2025
Parker Renault is a deep-range sniper with a smooth shooting stroke, especially for someone his size. At 6’8”, Renault’s ability to stretch the floor makes him a potent weapon, particularly in pick-and-pop situations. He’s not just a shooter, though—his effectiveness on cuts to the basket and his rebounding ability provide his team with valuable versatility.
Renault’s confidence in his shot and his all-around play suggest that his best basketball is still ahead of him. If he continues on this path, his recruitment is likely to heat up significantly as he enters his final high school seasons.
Deuce Kinloch, 6’6, Berkeley High, Class of 2026
Berkeley High’s success this season will largely depend on the contributions of Deuce Kinloch, a player who’s making an impact on both ends of the court. Known for his shot-blocking and rim protection, Kinloch’s length allows him to challenge shots and be a defensive anchor. Offensively, he’s equally dangerous, whether stepping out to hit a three or using his athleticism to drive and finish at the rim.
His all-around play elevates Berkeley’s competitiveness, filling crucial roles both offensively and defensively. As Kinloch continues to develop, he’s expected to play a pivotal role in his team’s success, contributing big plays in critical moments.