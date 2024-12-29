A Mid-Season Look at The Top Girls Basketball Teams in the South Carolina Lowcountry
Several teams in the Lowcountry are setting the tone with standout performances and impressive records. Here’s a mid-season breakdown of the top programs and the key players making headlines.
Ashley Ridge High School (5A Public)
Current Record: 12-1
Ashley Ridge has emerged as one of the top teams in the area, showing discipline, toughness, and excellent execution under Coach Jimmy Brown. Their 12-1 record is a testament to their consistency and ability to perform in high-pressure games.
Skyla Tuthill, a Rice University commit, has been the driving force for Ashley Ridge this season. Known for her ability to score from anywhere on the court, Tuthill’s clutch performances have put her on the map as one of the region’s premier players.
Andrea Kelly has been an integral part of their success, using her athleticism and energy to make big plays on both ends of the court.
Kate Johnson has dominated the boards this season, creating second-chance opportunities and setting the tone in physical matchups.
Military Magnet Academy (1A Public)
Current Record: 10-3
Military Magnet continues to prove they can compete with any team, regardless of classification. Coach Nathaniel Taylor has instilled a gritty, fast-paced style of play, and the Eagles are thriving with a 10-3 record.
Dream Watson has been exceptional, leading the team with her ability to create offense and control the game’s tempo.
Danariyah Williams consistently steps up when it matters most, delivering key plays in close games and contributing on both ends of the floor.
Sabri Mitchell has made her presence known in the paint, coming up with big rebounds and blocks that help Military Magnet stay competitive in tight matchups.
First Baptist School (4A Private)
Current Record: 13-1
First Baptist has been a model of balance and discipline, riding a deep and talented roster to an impressive 13-1 start under Coach Presley Singleton. Their unselfish play and ability to execute in big moments have made them one of the most consistent teams in the area.
Ava Rush has been the steady hand guiding the Hurricanes. Her court vision and poise have kept First Baptist organized and effective throughout the season.
Gabby Moore has been a defensive standout, disrupting opposing offenses and turning stops into scoring opportunities.
Paige Pouyat has been a standout with her well-rounded game, showcasing the ability to knock down deep threes and finish strong around the basket.
Maddy Pojani has also provided crucial shooting, stretching defenses and knocking down key shots in important moments.
Summerville High School (5A Public)
Current Record: 9-1
Summerville has put together a strong start to the season, sitting at 9-1 under the leadership of Coach Calvin Davis. Their emphasis on teamwork and fundamental basketball has allowed them to win games through smart play and determination.
Molly Daugherty has been a consistent force, leading her team with impactful scoring and critical defensive plays. Her ability to perform in clutch situations has been vital for Summerville’s success.
Emma Daugherty has complemented her sister’s efforts, adding sharp shooting and excellent decision-making to the mix.
Jayden Bennett’s defensive intensity has been a game-changer, often forcing turnovers that lead to easy points.
Caliah Tucker has been a dominant presence in the paint, securing rebounds and finishing through contact to keep Summerville in control of close games.
As the season progresses, expect these programs to remain in contention for regional and some even state titles.