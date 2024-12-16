High School

Final 2024 Top 25 South Carolina High School Football State Rankings

Dutch Fork caps and undefeated season with Class AAAAA Division I state championship and South Carolina's No 1 ranking; Northwestern, South Florence, Irmo and Westside round out the final Top 5

Mike Duprez

Dutch Fork star Maurice Anderson admires the 2024 South Carolina Class AAAAA Division I State Championship Trophy following his team's 35-21 win over Summerville in the state title game.
Dutch Fork star Maurice Anderson admires the 2024 South Carolina Class AAAAA Division I State Championship Trophy following his team's 35-21 win over Summerville in the state title game. / Dutch Fork Football Instagram/Blue Marble Media Group

The South Carolina High School League football season is in the books and six state champions were crowned.

Here is the complete breakdown of South Carolina’s best, as we see it, in our final poll of the season after the state championship games.

1. Dutch Fork (13-0)

Previous rank: 2

Last week: defeated then-No. 3 Summerville, 35-21 in the Class AAAAA Division 1 state championship game.

2. Northwestern (14-0)

Previous rank: 4

Last week: defeated No. 6 Irmo, 34-31 in the Class AAAAA Division 2 state championship game.

3. South Florence (12-3)

Previous rank: 7

Last week: defeated Westside 42-41 in the Class AAAA state championship game.

4. Irmo (12-2)

Previous rank: 6

Last week: lost 34-31 to then-No. 4 Northwestern in the Class AAAAA Division 2 state championship game.  

5. Westside (13-1)

Previous rank: 1

Last week: lost to South Florence 42-41 in the Class AAAA state championship game.

6. Hammond School (13-0)

Previous rank: 5

Last week: season complete – SCISA 4-A state champion.

7. Summerville (13-1)

Previous rank: 3

Last week: lost to then-No. 2 Dutch Fork 35-21 in the Class AAAAA Division 1 state championship game.

8. Oceanside Collegiate Academy (11-3)

Previous rank: 11

Last week: defeated then-No. 8 Belton-Honea Path 35-17 in the Class AAA state championship game.

9. Abbeville (13-1)

Previous rank: 9

Last week: defeated then-No. 18 Cross 58-20 in the Class A state championship game.

10. Clinton (12-2)

Previous rank: 10

Last week: defeated Barnwell 35-6 in the Class AA state championship game.

11. Sumter (12-1)

Previous rank: 13

Last week: season complete.

12. Mountain View Prep (12-1)

Previous rank: 14

Last week: season complete

13. Gaffney (10-2)

Previous rank: 15

Last week: season complete

14. Spartanburg (9-2)

Previous rank: 16

Last week: season complete

15. South Pointe (11-2)

Previous rank: 17

Last week: season complete

16. Belton-Honea Path (13-2)

Previous rank: 25

Last week: lost 35-17 to Oceanside Collegiate Academy in the Class AAA state championship game.

17. Loris (11-2)

Previous rank: 19

Last week: season complete

18. North Augusta (12-2)

Previous rank: 21

Last week: season complete

19. Barnwell (13-2)

Previous rank: 12

Last week: lost 35-6 to Clinton in the Class AA state championship game

20. Lewisville (12-2)

Previous rank: 23

Last week: season complete.

21. Daniel (11-2)

Previous rank: 24

Last week: season complete

22. Batesburg-Leesville (12-1)

Previous rank: 25

Last week: season complete

23. Manning (11-2)

Previous rank: 22

Last week: season complete

24. North Augusta (12-2)

Previous rank: 21

Last week: season complete

25. Cross (12-3)

Previous rank: 18

Last week: lost 58-20 to Abbeville in the Class A state championship game.

