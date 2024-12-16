Final 2024 Top 25 South Carolina High School Football State Rankings
The South Carolina High School League football season is in the books and six state champions were crowned.
Here is the complete breakdown of South Carolina’s best, as we see it, in our final poll of the season after the state championship games.
1. Dutch Fork (13-0)
Previous rank: 2
Last week: defeated then-No. 3 Summerville, 35-21 in the Class AAAAA Division 1 state championship game.
2. Northwestern (14-0)
Previous rank: 4
Last week: defeated No. 6 Irmo, 34-31 in the Class AAAAA Division 2 state championship game.
3. South Florence (12-3)
Previous rank: 7
Last week: defeated Westside 42-41 in the Class AAAA state championship game.
4. Irmo (12-2)
Previous rank: 6
Last week: lost 34-31 to then-No. 4 Northwestern in the Class AAAAA Division 2 state championship game.
5. Westside (13-1)
Previous rank: 1
Last week: lost to South Florence 42-41 in the Class AAAA state championship game.
6. Hammond School (13-0)
Previous rank: 5
Last week: season complete – SCISA 4-A state champion.
7. Summerville (13-1)
Previous rank: 3
Last week: lost to then-No. 2 Dutch Fork 35-21 in the Class AAAAA Division 1 state championship game.
8. Oceanside Collegiate Academy (11-3)
Previous rank: 11
Last week: defeated then-No. 8 Belton-Honea Path 35-17 in the Class AAA state championship game.
9. Abbeville (13-1)
Previous rank: 9
Last week: defeated then-No. 18 Cross 58-20 in the Class A state championship game.
10. Clinton (12-2)
Previous rank: 10
Last week: defeated Barnwell 35-6 in the Class AA state championship game.
11. Sumter (12-1)
Previous rank: 13
Last week: season complete.
12. Mountain View Prep (12-1)
Previous rank: 14
Last week: season complete
13. Gaffney (10-2)
Previous rank: 15
Last week: season complete
14. Spartanburg (9-2)
Previous rank: 16
Last week: season complete
15. South Pointe (11-2)
Previous rank: 17
Last week: season complete
16. Belton-Honea Path (13-2)
Previous rank: 25
Last week: lost 35-17 to Oceanside Collegiate Academy in the Class AAA state championship game.
17. Loris (11-2)
Previous rank: 19
Last week: season complete
18. North Augusta (12-2)
Previous rank: 21
Last week: season complete
19. Barnwell (13-2)
Previous rank: 12
Last week: lost 35-6 to Clinton in the Class AA state championship game
20. Lewisville (12-2)
Previous rank: 23
Last week: season complete.
21. Daniel (11-2)
Previous rank: 24
Last week: season complete
22. Batesburg-Leesville (12-1)
Previous rank: 25
Last week: season complete
23. Manning (11-2)
Previous rank: 22
Last week: season complete
25. Cross (12-3)
Previous rank: 18
Last week: lost 58-20 to Abbeville in the Class A state championship game.