Low Country (SC) coaches and players ready for 2024-25 basketball season
As the South Carolina high school basketball season approaches, anticipation builds among players, coaches, and fans alike. To gain a deeper understanding of the upcoming season, we sat down with several local coaches to discuss their teams’ preparations, challenges, and aspirations. These conversations with four Low Country area coaches offer a glimpse into the dedication and passion driving our local basketball programs. Let’s dive in.
Berkley High
The Stags, with Head Coach Matt Mullins heading into his third season, are preparing for the upcoming basketball season with a renewed sense of purpose. After a strong 17-9 finish last year and securing second place in their region, the team exited the SCHSL 5A playoffs in the Sweet 15, following a hard-fought matchup against St. James.
Determined to build on last season’s foundation, Coach Mullins and the Berkeley Stags look poised to make a noticeable impact in Lowcountry basketball this year. Here’s a closer look at some of Berkeley’s impact players.
2026 6’7 Deuce Kinloch
A 6’7” junior forward, Deuce Kinloch will be a significant presence for Berkeley High School’s basketball team. His ability to stretch the floor with consistent three-point shooting brings a dynamic element to the Stags’ offense. On the defensive side, Kinloch commands the paint, using his length and athleticism to protect the rim and control the boards. His well-rounded game makes him an indispensable contributor as Berkeley strives for a standout season.
2027 6’0 John Cleveland
Sophomore guard John Cleveland, a familiar face for Berkeley fans, has been playing under Coach Mullins since eighth grade. Last season, Cleveland made waves as a freshman, leading the team in scoring with 13 points per game. Known for his physical style, Cleveland navigates through contact, intercepts passes with precision, and can elevate for a dunk on the fast break. His aggressive approach and high-energy play make him a key figure for Berkeley’s backcourt, even at such a young age.
2026 6’4” John Livingston
Set to be an influential force, John Livingston strengthens the Berkeley Stags’ interior presence alongside Deuce. His rebounding prowess and physical frame make him a dominant figure in the post. Livingston’s polished post moves and dedication to protecting the paint add an extra layer of security to Berkeley’s defense. His role as a low-post anchor will be critical as the Stags continue to bolster their interior game.
2025 6’2” Cam Palmer
Senior guard Cam Palmer steps into the backcourt to partner with John Cleveland, bringing experience and athleticism to his final high school season. Palmer’s balance of ball-handling skills and reliable shooting ability provides stability, allowing him to serve as both a scorer and a leader. His leadership and versatility will play an essential role in rounding out Berkeley’s offensive attack this season.
West Ashley
With Coach Tre McLean at the helm, the West Ashley Wildcats are entering the 2024-25 basketball season with big expectations. Building on last season’s impressive wins, the team aims to capitalize on its young core to drive even greater success. Coach McLean’s vision, combined with his players’ work ethic, has created a culture of resilience and ambition, positioning the Wildcats as formidable contenders. Their talented roster makes West Ashley a team to watch this season.
2026 5’10” Demonte White
Demonte White has solidified himself as an impactful player on the court. Known for his tenacious and scrappy style, White embodies the qualities of a true floor general. As a sophomore last year, he led West Ashley in both scoring and assists, earning All-Region honors in the process. His court vision and playmaking skills set him apart, consistently putting his teammates in a position to succeed.
2027 6’0” Kendall Mack
In the backcourt alongside Demonte, Kendall Mack brings his own strengths to the mix. Mack’s defensive tenacity stands out as he regularly takes on the challenge of guarding the opposition’s top scorer. On offense, he’s recognized as the team’s best shooter, using catch-and-shoot opportunities to stretch defenses and apply pressure. His ability to handle the ball when needed gives West Ashley a balanced and multi-faceted approach on both sides of the court.
2027 6’7” Jackson Terrell
A towering figure at 6’7”, Jackson Terrell contributes a unique skill set to West Ashley with his shooting ability. During the Fall League, Terrell displayed his knack for scoring from the perimeter while also showing athleticism with lob finishes at the rim. After missing last season due to injury, Terrell is eager to make an impact, providing rebounding and rim protection to add depth to the Wildcats’ lineup. As he continues to develop, his increased physicality in the paint will further elevate his game.
2025 6’0” Damon Junior
Damon Junior, a recent transfer from First Baptist, adds a spark to the West Ashley roster with his leadership and versatility. A quick and shifty guard with a more polished jump shot, he’s an offensive threat capable of creating his own shot while keeping defenders guessing. Junior’s high basketball IQ and playmaking ability make him a valuable asset in driving the team’s up-tempo game. His speed and adaptability bring added dimension to West Ashley’s game plan.
Oceanside Collegiate
Now in his eighth year leading Oceanside Collegiate Academy, Head Coach Quinton Hollis has established the Landsharks as a major force in South Carolina high school basketball. Last season saw Oceanside reach the Class AA state championship game, a testament to their competitive fire. Coach Hollis brings a fearless mindset, inviting all challenges and pushing his team to face top-tier competition. As they enter this season, the Landsharks are determined to keep building on their momentum.
2025 5’10 Gabe Riesgo
Gabe Riesgo embodies the qualities coaches look for in a point guard. Known for his basketball IQ and solid decision-making, Riesgo consistently breaks down defenses and sets up plays with a steady handle and sharp instincts. His ability to penetrate the defense and create scoring opportunities makes him an asset in Oceanside’s offensive scheme, and his reliability each game gives the Landsharks a steady presence on the floor.
2025 6’2” Ty’Rek Dawson
Oceanside’s senior guard, Ty’Rek Dawson, enters the season with high expectations as one of the Lowcountry’s top perimeter defenders and shooters. Dawson brings a steady balance to Oceanside’s game, with the ability to guard primary scorers while delivering from the outside. His leadership on the floor and consistency make him a key factor in Oceanside’s quest for success this season.
2025 6’4” Carson Jones
At 6’4”, Carson Jones stands out as a reliable perimeter option for Oceanside. He’s an efficient shooter with a smooth, no-dip jump shot, known for his high release that allows him to convert shots even under closeout pressure. Jones’s sense of court positioning and dedication to supporting his teammates give him a dependable presence within the team structure.
2026 6’6” Jake Thomas
Jake Thomas brings a gritty style to Oceanside’s frontcourt, delivering physicality and intensity that help drive the team’s defensive efforts. Tasked with leading in rebounding, Thomas’s versatility shines through as he stretches the floor with open threes and finishes through contact around the basket. This season, he’s primed to have his best performance yet, anchoring Oceanside on both ends of the court.
Cathedral Academy
Under Coach Blake Ferguson’s guidance, Cathedral Academy claimed the SCISA Class 2A state championship last February with a dominant 74-43 victory over Bethesda Academy. With a determined focus on improvement and a desire to face the best competition, Cathedral Academy’s basketball program is set on defending its title and further solidifying its position as a team to beat.
2025 6’0” Kaden Whitledge
Kaden Whitledge brings an essential mix of skill and leadership to Cathedral Academy’s lineup. Known for his ball-handling and reliable shot, Whitledge poses a consistent offensive threat capable of hitting open looks. With a high basketball IQ and a dedication to academics, he’s a standout both on and off the court. Whitledge’s leadership as a senior will be instrumental in guiding Cathedral Academy through the season.
2025 6’0 Ajani Gresham
Ajani Gresham, a standout shooter and high academic achiever, combines skill and intelligence on the court. Named SCISA AA Region 1 Player of the Year last season, he played a crucial role in Cathedral’s state title run. As he heads into his senior season, Gresham looks to bring firepower to the backcourt, forming a dynamic pairing with teammate Bryce. His consistent scoring, leadership, and defensive play make him vital to Cathedral’s chances of back-to-back championships.
2025 6’6 Don Felix
Don Felix provides Cathedral Academy with stability in the paint, focusing on rebounding and protecting the rim. His ability to stretch the floor with an open jump shot keeps defenses alert, adding versatility to Cathedral’s offensive strategy. As a senior, Felix’s steady contributions and experience will play a large role in giving the team depth on both ends of the court.
2027 5’11 Bryce Ward
Bryce Ward is fast becoming one of the most recognized players in Lowcountry basketball. Known for his drive and intense, bull-like mentality, Ward plays with an energy that sets the tone for Cathedral Academy. Capable of scoring in bunches, Ward is expected to lead the team’s offense as the primary ball-handler, building on last year when he emerged as Cathedral’s top scorer. His dynamic play will be a crucial component in the team’s success this season.