SCISA Basketball Spotlight: Top Coastal South Carolina Teams and Stars Aim for State Titles
As the SCISA basketball season progresses, teams from across Coastal South Carolina are making significant impacts. From the Lowcountry to the Grand Strand, these programs are raising the bar in South Carolina basketball with standout players, seasoned coaches, and championship aspirations.
Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach Saints
Under the leadership of Head Coach Marion Busby, a College of Charleston Hall of Famer renowned for leading the Cougars to their first NCAA Tournament berth in 1994, the Saints are emerging as formidable contenders.
Senior guard Brayden Hendrix, the reigning Region Player of the Year, has been instrumental in the Saints’ success. Just last night, Hendrix achieved the remarkable milestone of scoring 1,000 career points with Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach, further cementing his legacy as one of the school’s greatest players.
Freshman point guard Ayden Leith adds a dynamic presence to the backcourt, combining playmaking skills with scoring versatility. Senior Sammy McGuire provides leadership and stability, often serving as the glue that holds the team together during challenging moments.
With a blend of experienced leadership and young talent, the Saints have their eyes set on winning their first state title under Coach Busby, building upon their recent successes and establishing themselves as a top contender.
Pinewood Preparatory School Panthers
Led by the legendary Coach Pat Eidson, who has been a cornerstone of Coastal South Carolina basketball for over three decades, Pinewood Prep continues to be a dominant force in SCISA basketball. Coach Eidson’s tenure is marked by multiple state championships and a legacy of developing players who excel both on and off the court.
This season, the Panthers have achieved a 7-1 record, highlighted by a significant victory over Cathedral Academy, the top-ranked team in SCISA 4A. Sophomore Tre Green has emerged as a key contributor, leading the team’s scoring efforts with impressive performances. Junior guard Jonathan Slawson effectively orchestrates the offense, facilitating ball movement and creating scoring opportunities for his teammates.
The Panthers’ ability to shoot with precision and execute as a cohesive unit positions them as strong contenders for another state title under Coach Eidson’s experienced guidance.
Porter-Gaud Cyclones
The Porter-Gaud Cyclones have established a strong presence in Charleston basketball, largely due to the efforts of Head Coach John Pearson. With over two decades of coaching experience, Pearson has been instrumental in building a basketball dynasty at Porter-Gaud. He has developed numerous players who have advanced to collegiate basketball, including NBA talents like Khris Middleton and Aaron Nesmith.
This season, the Cyclones have started with a solid 6-2 record. Sophomore Khoux Miller leads the team in scoring and provides a consistent presence on the boards. Senior guard John Michael Jenkins exhibits high basketball IQ, adept ball-handling, and consistent shooting and finishing abilities. Junior Banks Butler is a capable shooter producing on both ends of the floor, contributing significantly to the team’s success.
Under Coach Pearson’s guidance, Porter-Gaud continues to be a formidable opponent in the region, with a balanced attack and defensive tenacity that make them a team to watch as the season progresses.
Cathedral Academy Generals
Under the leadership of Head Coach Blake Ferguson, Cathedral Academy has become a dominant force in SCISA basketball. Ferguson’s tenure has been marked by a commitment to excellence and player development, leading the Generals to a state championship victory in 2024. This season, they are striving for another title, showcasing one of the best records in Coastal South Carolina.
The Generals boast a formidable backcourt featuring Bryce Ward and Ajani Gresham, considered among the top guard duos in the region. Bryce’s scoring ability has been pivotal, as he led the team with 25 points in the 2024 SCISA Class 2A Basketball Finals. Ajani has demonstrated exceptional shooting prowess, notably achieving a perfect 7-for-7 performance from beyond the arc in a recent game. Their chemistry and leadership on the floor are pivotal to Cathedral’s ongoing success.
With Coach Ferguson’s strategic acumen and the dynamic performances of Bryce and Ajani, Cathedral Academy is well-positioned to continue its championship legacy and achieve their goals for this season.
Hilton Head Preparatory School Dolphins
Hilton Head Prep, under the guidance of Head Coach Jerry Faulkner, has established itself as a powerhouse in SCISA basketball. Winning back-to-back state championships, the Dolphins are looking to secure a three-peat this season. Faulkner’s disciplined approach and focus on teamwork have been crucial in maintaining their championship standard.
Senior guards Billy Barron and Ty Harpring are among the top shooters in SCISA, leading the Dolphins’ offensive efforts. Returning senior starters Connor Campbell and Brendan Moore provide experience and stability, contributing to the team’s cohesive play.
With a solid, well-coached team that thrives on balance and execution, Hilton Head Prep remains a formidable contender for another state title, poised to continue their championship tradition.
These teams exemplify the competitive spirit and talent prevalent in SCISA basketball. As the season unfolds, fans can anticipate thrilling matchups and outstanding performances from these programs, highlighting the depth and quality of basketball in Coastal South Carolina.