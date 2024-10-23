South Carolina high school football computer rankings (10/21/2024)
Ahead of Week 10 of the South Carolina high school football season, High School on SI has published its computer rankings for this week.
South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) Class AAAAA continues sees Dutch Fork keep the No. 1 spot at 7-0. Northwestern is 9-0 and stay at No. 2 for this week. Irmo at No. 3 and Summerville at No. 4 are also still undefeated.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Here are SBLive's latest South Carolina football computer rankings, as of Oct. 21, 2024:
SOUTH CAROLINA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS
Class AAAAA
1. Dutch Fork (7-0)
1.140 Pts
2. Northwestern (9-0)
10.87 Pts
3. Irmo (8-0)
1.064 Pts
4. Summerville (8-0)
0.978 Pts
5. Spartanburg (5-1)
0.942 Pts
6. Gaffney (6-0)
0.934 Pts
7. Sumter (8-0)
0.928 Pts
8. River Bluff (7-1)
0.924 Pts
9. Hillcrest (5-0)
0.848 Pts
10. Ridge View (5-3)
0.798 Pts
Class AAAA
1. Westside (6-0)
1.076 Pts
2. South Florence (6-2)
0.845 Pts
3. South Pointe (6-2)
0.842 Pts
4. Hartsville (6-1-1)
0.806 Pts
5. Wren (5-1)
0.793 Pts
6. Flora (7-2)
0.790 Pts
7. Bishop England (6-2)
0.783 Pts
8. Gray Collegiate Academy (4-2)
0.780 Pts
9. North Augusta (4-1)
0.778 Pts
10. Daniel (5-1)
0.767 Pts
Class AAA
1. Belton-Honea Path (7-1)
0.847 Pts
2. Oceanside Collegiate Academy (5-3)
0.822 Pts
3. Woodruff (5-1)
0.763 Pts
4. Loris (7-1)
0.754 Pts
5. Mountain View Christian Academy (5-1)
0.746
6. Swansea (6-2)
0.717 Pts
7. Dillon (6-2)
0.714
8. Marlboro County (7-1)
0.707 Pts
9. Orangeburg-Wilkinson (6-2)
0.662
10. Powdersville (4-3)
0.644
Class AA
1. Barnwell (7-1)
0.842 Pts
2. Batesburg-Leesville (6-0)
0.834 Pts
3. Saluda (6-0)
0.804 Pts
4. Manning (7-1)
0.768 Pts
5. Fairfield Central (6-2)
0.748 Pts
6. Clinton (5-2)
0.724 Pts
7. Central (6-2)
0.714 Pts
8. Phillips Simmons (6-2)
0.707 Pts
9. Strom Thurmond (4-1)
0.687 Pts
10. Woodland (6-2)
0.673 Pts
Class A
1. Lewisville (7-1)
0.831 Pts
2. Abbeville (5-1)
0.742 Pts
3. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler (6-1)
0.739 Pts
4. Blackville-Hilda (6-1)
0.737 Pts
5. Lake View (7-1)
0.689 Pts
6. Branchville (6-1)
0.665 Pts
7. Lamar (6-2)
0.653 Pts
8. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (5-2)
0.613 Pts
9. Cross (6-2)
0.587 Pts
10. Hannah-Pamplico (5-2)
0.558 Pts
