South Carolina high school football computer rankings (9/24/2024)
Ahead of week 6 of the South Carolina high school football season, High School on SI is launching its debut computer rankings for this season.
South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) Class AAAAA has a tight race for the top seed as Northwestern lands at number 1 ahead of Dutch Fork. The top 8 teams are all undefeated and will all be looking to take that top spot as the season rolls on.
Class AAAA sees Westside on top of the Computer Rankings after a 4-0 start and a big 49-41 win over Prince Avenue Christian last week.
SBLive's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings, released weekly, run parallel to SBLive's human power rankings — the statewide top 25 — released early each week.
Here are SBLive's latest South Carolina football computer rankings, as of September 24, 2024:
SOUTH CAROLINA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS
CLASS 8 MAN | CLASS SCISA 8 MAN
CLASS SCISA AAAA | CLASS SCISA AAA
CLASS SCISA AA | CLASS SCISA A
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.
For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
-- Brady Twombly