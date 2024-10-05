South Carolina lands another four-star receiver
Malik Clark first changed his mind and now he’s staying home.
The four-star wide receiver from Rock Hill announced his commitment to South Carolina at noon on Saturday, on social media. Clark, who has 39 offers, had de-committed from Florida State earlier in the week.
“First I did it for my city,” Clark said in a post on X announcing his commitment to the Gamecocks. “Now I’ve got to do it for my state.”
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior with 4.35 speed led the Bearcats with 35 catches for 679 yards and seven touchdowns last season.
The suitors for Clark, who is ranked as the No. 3 player in South Carolina in the Class of 2025 by 247sports, were many and from across the country. Notre Dame, Washington, Nebraska, North Carolina, Illinois, Colorado, Auburn and Arkansas were among the college offers Clark had to sift through before he initially chose Florida State.
Clark caught a 32-yard touchdown pass in the Bearcats’ 28-23 win over Fort Mill on Friday.
Clark was the second 4-star wide receiver commit received by the Gamecocks this weekend. On Friday, Ridge View's Donovan Murph announced his reclassification to the Class of 2025 and his commitment to South Carolina.