South Carolina Low Country Basketball Showcase: Rising Stars Shine and Teams Impress in The Spotlight
The Low Country Showcase, hosted by the LowCountry DreamMakers, delivered a weekend of high-level basketball action, showcasing the depth of talent across the South Carolina Lowcountry.
Organized by Charmaine Palmer-Roberts and Cedric Weber, the event provided players with an invaluable platform to display their skills and gain exposure. Weber, a standout from the College of Charleston, was on-site all day, ensuring the tournament ran smoothly. Known for his dedication to Lowcountry basketball, Weber’s heart and vision for bringing greater exposure to the area’s under-recruited athletes were evident throughout the event.
Here is rundown on the action and the event's top performers.
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 57, Cane Bay 42
MVP: Jake Thomas (Oceanside) – 16 points
Oceanside Collegiate Academy, led by Coach Quinton Hollis, has firmly established itself as one of the top programs in the region. Known for their unselfish play and strong team culture, the Landsharks executed a disciplined performance against Cane Bay. Jake Thomas, a 6’6” junior forward, delivered 16 points, further solidifying his place as one of the Lowcountry’s most versatile players. Oceanside’s recent win over James Island highlights their ability to compete with top-tier teams.
Cane Bay, under Head Coach Shawn McKeen, continues to emerge as a rising program. The Cobras showed promise with a notable win over Summerville, demonstrating their potential to challenge some of the area’s better teams as they build momentum this season.
First Baptist 63, Goose Creek 53
MVP: Ava Rush (First Baptist) – 16 points
In a tightly contested game, First Baptist edged out Goose Creek behind a standout performance from Ava Rush, who finished with 16 points. Rush’s ability to control the game and deliver in critical moments was pivotal to the Hurricanes’ success.
Goose Creek, known for their athleticism and aggressive play, competed well but fell short against First Baptist’s composed effort. The Gators remain a strong contender in the area and continue to develop as the season progresses.
Porter-Gaud 72, Bethune-Bowman 51
MVP: Banks Butler (Porter-Gaud) – 19 points
Porter-Gaud’s offense was firing on all cylinders in their win over Bethune-Bowman. Banks Butler, a sharpshooting guard, led the way with 19 points, demonstrating his scoring efficiency and ability to control the game. Porter-Gaud’s disciplined system and deep roster make them one of the most consistent programs in the Lowcountry.
Bethune-Bowman showed flashes of athleticism but struggled to keep pace with Porter-Gaud’s well-executed offense. The Mohawks continue to compete hard and are focusing on building greater consistency.
Stall 63, Bethune-Bowman 53
MVP: Tamiya Spillers (Stall) – 18 points
Tamiya Spillers delivered a standout performance for Stall, scoring 18 points and showcasing her ability to attack defenses with precision. Spillers’ dynamic play on both ends of the court was instrumental in the Warriors’ win. Stall’s fast-paced style and defensive tenacity have established them as a program to watch in the Lowcountry.
Bethune-Bowman stayed competitive throughout but couldn’t close the gap late in the game. The Mohawks are continuing to refine their approach and work toward consistent success.
Cathedral 69, Northwood 38
MVP: Bryce Ward (Cathedral) – 40 points
Bryce Ward dominated for Cathedral, pouring in 40 points in one of the most impressive individual performances of the showcase. Ward’s ability to score from all three levels made him nearly unstoppable. Cathedral continues to demonstrate why they are one of the most balanced teams in the Lowcountry, excelling on both offense and defense.
Northwood is in a developmental stage, focusing on player growth and team cohesion. Despite the tough loss, the Chargers remain committed to improving and building for the future.
James Island 88, First Baptist 42
MVP: Parker Rinalt (James Island) – 21 points
James Island made a statement with their dominant win, led by Parker Rinalt’s 21 points. The Trojans are off to one of the strongest starts in the Lowcountry, combining depth, balance, and relentless pressure to overwhelm opponents. With performances like this, James Island has positioned itself as a frontrunner in the region.
First Baptist competed hard but struggled to keep pace with James Island’s relentless offensive firepower. The Hurricanes will look to regroup and build as the season progresses.
The Bigger Picture
The Low Country Showcase continues to be one of the most effective tools for promoting basketball in the under-recruited Lowcountry. Multiple scouts were on hand, providing players with the opportunity to gain much-needed exposure. With standout performances from players like Jake Thomas, Bryce Ward, Tamiya Spillers, and Ava Rush, the event highlighted the area’s rising talent. Thanks to the efforts of Charmaine Palmer-Roberts and Cedric Weber, the Showcase succeeded in shining a spotlight on the incredible potential within the Lowcountry basketball community.