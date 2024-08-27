Top 25 South Carolina high school football rankings (8/26/2024)
Week 0 of the 2024 South Carolina football season is in the books and our first Top 25 South Carolina High School Football Rankings are ready to go.
Two of the top three teams were idle to start the season and No. 2 Westside won a close game with Georgia power Creekside.
Here is the complete breakdown of South Carolina’s best, as we see it, after Week 0 of the South Carolina high school football season.
1. Gaffney (0-0)
Last week: idle.
The Indians open their 2024 season on Friday at home against J.L. Mann, which routed Midland Valley 50-0 last week.
2. Westside (1-0)
Last week: defeated Creekside (Ga.) 30-27.
Westside held on after zooming to a 30-0 lead against Creekside, the 2023 Class AAAAA runner-up in Georgia.
3. Dutch Fork (0-0)
Last week: idle.
The Silver Foxes begin their quest for a Class AAAAA repeat on Friday at No. 14 Spartanburg, which opened the season by edging then-No. 7 South Pointe 26-25.
4. Summerville (1-0)
Last week: defeated Stratford 28-14.
The Green Wave host No. 6 South Florence in a battle of two ranked teams. South Florence downed rival West Florence 23-16.
5. Daniel (1-0)
Last week: defeated Chapman 41-21.
The Lions, Class AAA state champions last year, had a successful debut in Class AAAA. They travel to Stratford on Friday.
6. South Florence (1-0)
Last week: defeated West Florence 23-16.
The Bruins face a showdown on Friday at Summerville.
7. Northwestern (1-0)
Last week: defeated Hough (N.C.) 45-44
After a rousing comeback from a 20-point deficit, the Trojans visit Ridge View.
8. Irmo (1-0)
Last week: defeated Oceanside Collegiate 35-7
The Yellow Jackets were impressive in pounding 2023 Class AA champion Oceanside Collegiate. Up next is a home game against No. 24 Byrnes, which was edged 19-16 by then- No. 16 T.L. Hanna.
9. White Knoll (1-0)
Last week: beat Camden 21-14.
After winning a matchup of two state runners-up from last season, the Timberwolves host No. 18 Sumter.
10. Hammond School (1-0)
Last week: defeated Christ Church 56-28.
Hammond has won seven consecutive SCISA state championships and the Skyhawks were overwhelming in their victory over Christ Church, which has won the last two public school Class A state championships. The Skyhawks are idle this week.
11. Dillon (1-0)
Last week: defeated Scotland County (N.C.) 37-21.
The Wildcats had to find a new quarterback late in the offseason due to a transfer but they are still rolling. Up next for the Wildcats is a trip to Socastee.
12. Gray Collegiate Academy (1-0)
Last week: defeated James Island 17-14.
The War Eagles made a successful debut in Class AAAA. They travel to Baylor (Tenn.), which scored a big-time 21-14 win over SCISA power Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (Ga.).
13. Spartanburg (0-0)
Last week: idle.
The Vikings host Irmo to open their 2024 season.
14. T.L. Hanna (1-0)
Last week: defeated Byrnes 19-16.
The Yellow Jackets are idle this week after opening with a victory over another ranked team. Looming on Sept. 6 is a matchup with No. 2 Westside.
15. Belton-Honea Path (1-0)
Last week: defeated Broome 45-14.
The Bears visit Greer on Friday.
16. Mountain View Prep (1-0)
Last week: defeated Atlantic Collegiate Academy 69-0.
Bolstered by some high-profile transfers, Mountain View exploded on the scene in its first-ever football game. The Stars travel to Southside Christian on Friday.
17. Abbeville (1-0)
Last week: defeated Southside Christian 41-7.
The Panthers, after scoring a rout in their first game as a Class A program, visit Powdersville on Friday.
18. Sumter (1-0)
Last week: defeated Lakewood 48-0.
The Gamecocks visit White Knoll on Friday.
19. Hampton County (1-0)
Last week: defeated Colleton County 41-20.
The Hurricanes are at Allendale-Fairfax on Friday.
20. Marlboro County (1-0)
Last week: defeated Lake Marion 51-6.
The new-look Bulldogs host Cheraw on Friday.
21. South Pointe (0-1)
Last week: lost to No. 12 Spartanburg 26-25.
The Stallions visit rival Rock Hill on Friday.
22. Byrnes (0-1)
Last week: lost to No. 13 T.L. Hanna 19-16.
Up next for the Rebels in their tough early season schedule is a trip to No. 8 Irmo.
23. Myrtle Beach (1-0)
Last week: defeated Lake City 21-6.
The Seahawks host former region rival West Florence on Friday.
24. Lexington (1-0)
Last week: defeated Gilbert 24-0.
The Wildcats, after stifling Gilbert with tough defense, visit North Augusta on Friday.
25. Bluffton (1-0)
Last week: defeated Whale Branch 57-0.
The Bobcats are at Andrew Jackson on Friday.