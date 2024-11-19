Vote: Midlands Columbia Preseason Boys Basketball Player of the Year
Get ready to make your preseason predictions! The Midlands metro area, covering Columbia and beyond, is home to some top basketball talent, and we’re showcasing the best of the best. Vote now for the player you believe is set to dominate the area this season. Which of these standout athletes will be crowned “Top Dog” in the region?
Below, you’ll find detailed profiles of each player—each with their own accolades, skills, and immense potential. Read through, see who stands out, and make your call on who has the highest ceiling in the Midlands this year. And remember, don’t forget to cast your vote.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. Here are the nominees:
2027 6’4” Robert “DJ” Wylie, Ridge View High School
Robert “DJ” Wylie, a rising 6’4” combo guard from Ridge View, has made a name for himself with his smooth scoring touch and court vision. He’s got that mix of size, feel for the game, and instinct that allows him to be a scoring threat and a playmaker. Known for his high basketball IQ, Wylie has a knack for reading defenses and making quick adjustments, which puts him a step ahead on the floor. So far, his standout performances have earned him early offers from Nicholls State, Queens, Jacksonville, and Miles College.
2026 6’4” Korie Corbett, Ridge View High School
Korie Corbett, a talented 6’4” guard from Ridge View’s 2026 class, has gained attention for his explosiveness and strong defensive skills. His natural athleticism allows him to attack off the dribble and confidently finish at the rim. Corbett’s mid-range shot is solid, and his quick lateral movement makes him a tough defender, often forcing turnovers. Colleges are already taking note, with offers from Bethune-Cookman and South Carolina State on the table.
2026 6’0” Yale Davis, Ridge View High School
Yale Davis, a skilled 6’0” guard in Ridge View’s 2026 class, is known for his deadly shooting and strong ball-handling. His quick release and sharp court awareness help him find scoring angles even against tight defenses. Davis can drive and create his own shot, making him a go-to scoring option for Ridge View. His impressive skill set has earned him offers from Nicholls State and Francis Marion.
2026 6’8” Elton Smith, Cardinal Newman
Elton Smith, a versatile 6’8” forward out of Cardinal Newman, has become a major interior presence. Smith’s rebounding and shot-blocking instincts make him a strong force in the paint. Offensively, he has the footwork and finishing ability to capitalize around the rim, while defensively, his length allows him to disrupt shots. His talent has led to offers from Queens University and Radford.
2025 6’7” Brian Sumter, Keenan High School
Brian Sumter, a 6’7” forward from Keenan High School’s 2025 class, shows a well-rounded game on both ends. Equally comfortable finishing inside or stretching defenses with his jumper, Sumter’s offensive versatility makes him tough to guard. His instincts on the boards and ability to defend multiple positions make him even more valuable. Sumter’s dedication to his game has earned him a spot at Wofford College.
2025 6’4” Kaleb Evans, Lexington High School
Kaleb Evans, a hardworking 6’4” guard from Lexington High School, plays with high energy and determination. Known for his quickness and intensity, Evans’s ability to drive aggressively, finish through contact, and play relentless defense has made him a standout. His athleticism and skill set have drawn offers from Winthrop, South Carolina State, Jacksonville, and Charleston.