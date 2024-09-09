Vote: South Carolina high school football Player of the Week (9/9/2024)
Week 2 of the 2024 South Carolina high school season has past into history and, as usual, there were many standout performances.
SBLive will choose a Player of the Week throughout the season.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Austin Tanyika at Aynor.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 15th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Ethan Offing, Dutch Fork
The junior quarterback threw for 201 yards and 3 touchdowns as the reigning Class AAAAA state champions dominated Ridge View 38-0. Offing completed 14 of 24 passes and did not throw an interception. He also had 46 yards rushing on 11 carries. Offing recently committed to Clemson for baseball.
Tylin Drakeford, Camden
Drakeford caught a 10-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter put Camden in the lead and hauled in a late interception to help seal the game in a 22-14 win over Hartsville. And that’s not all. Drakeford also threw a 45-yard touchdown pass. The 5-foot-10, 175-pound junior finished with 40 yards rushing on 7 carries and caught 4 passes for 42 yards. On defense, he had seven tackles.
Finley Polk, Northwestern
Polk had another great game, completing 18 of 28 passes for 290 yards and 5 touchdowns in the Trojans’ 48-7 rout of South Florence.
Brandon Nance, Dixie
Nance ran 17 times for 138 yards and 4 touchdowns as the Hornets pulled out a thrilling 37-36 win over Southside to remain undefeated.
Cutter Woods, Westside
The South Carolina commit threw two touchdown passes and ran for another in the Class AAAA reigning state champions’ 56-20 rout of T.L. Hanna.
Jeremiah Walters, Hilton Head Island
Walters was nearly perfect in the Seahawks’ 45-0 win over Aiken by completing 12-of-13 passes for 243 yards and a touchdown.
Ryan Campbell, Fort Dorchester
Campbell ran for 195 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries in Fort Dorchester’s 26-24 win over Stratford. The 5-foot-8, 175-pound junior also caught 3 passes for 51 yards and a touchdown.
Moon Gerald, Loris
The junior quarterback completed 6-of-9 passes for 159 yards and 3 touchdowns as the undefeated Lions won their third straight rout, a 55-6 decision over South Columbus (N.C.).
Jamarion Fling, Dillon
Fling caught a 40-yard touchdown pass and scored on a 17-yard run as the Wildcats took down Wilson 22-0.
Tanner Watkins, Batesburg-Leesville
Watkins threw for 266 yards and 3 touchdowns as the Panthers edged Abbeville 37-35. It was Batesburg-Leesville’s first win over Abbeville in 10 years.
Parker Murray, River Bluff
Murray completed 22-of-29 passes for 280 yards and 5 touchdowns without an interception as River Bluff held off Nation Ford 35-30.