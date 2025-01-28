Here is a list of the state's top arms gearing up to take the hill for the 2025 season

Vote: Who is the 2025 South Carolina high school baseball Preseason Pitcher of the Year?
The 2025 South Carolina high school baseball season is a little more than a month away. Before it gets underway, we are sharing our report on some of the state's top arms and seeking your opinion on who should be the 2025 South Carolina Preseason Pitcher of the Year.
Here are 10 candidates for your consideration. You are welcome to nominate others. Voting ends Feb. 21 at 11:59 p.m.
Ian McCrary, senior, Daniel
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound right-hander was 3-1 with a 1.16 earned run average and 80 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings. McCrary, a USC-Sumter commit, held opposing hitters to a .168 batting average.
Diego Patrick, senior, Waccamaw
Patrick, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound left-hander, was 5-2 with 1.32 ERA. He struck out 77 in 83 innings and has a fastball in the upper 80s. Patrick held hitters to a .181 average.
Carson Boleman, junior, Southside Christian
Boleman was outstanding while helping lead the Sabres to the Class A state championship. The ace left-hander, who is a Wake Forest commit, was 9-0 with an 0.52 ERA with 129 strikeouts in 54 innings. Boleman limited opposing hitters to a measly .089 batting average.
Anthony Strong, sophomore, Cheraw
A defensive lineman on the Braves’ football team, Strong had a solid freshman season on the mound. The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder was 3-3 with a 1.98 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings. He held hitters to a .173 batting average.
Garrett Shipman, junior, Hillcrest
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound left-hander was 6-1 with a 1.15 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings. Shipman was stingy with opposing hitters, allowing only a .123 batting average.
Luke Bohnsack, junior, Northside Christian
Bohnsack, a 6-foot-4, 205-pound left-hander, was 5-0 with a perfect 0.00 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 28 innings while allowing hitters a .167 batting average.
Hunter Doyle, senior, Lucy Beckham
The 6-foot-1, 175-pound right-hander was 9-1 with a 1.86 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings. Doyle, a Spartanburg Methodist commit, held hitters to a .187 batting average.
Will Fountain, junior, Fox Creek
Fountain, a junior right-hander, was 7-0 with a 1.21 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 52 innings while holding batters to a .156 batting average.
Cooper Coleman, senior, West Florence
The senior right-hander, who has committed to Florence-Darlington Tech, was 4-2 with a 1.36 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 36 innings. Coleman limited hitters to a .236 batting average.
Dalton Boyter, senior, Ware Shoals
Boyter, an Erskine signee, was 6-3 with a 2.33 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 45 innings as a junior while holding hitters to a .152 batting average.