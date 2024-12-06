Vote: Who should be the South Carolina AAA boys basketball preseason Player of the Year?
The 2024-25 basketball season has arrived. We are seeking your vote on who’s the best high school basketball player in Class AAA.
Here are 10 nominees for your consideration. Voting ends on Dec. 21, 2024.
Brian Sumpter, senior, Keenan
The 6-foot-8 power forward averaged 12.3 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.5 blocks as a junior. Sumpter has committed to Wofford.
Abe Davinroy, junior, Oceanside Collegiate Academy
Davinroy is ranked No. 7 among shooting guards for the Class of 2026 in South Carolina by bigshots.net. The 6-foot-2 standout helped lead the Landsharks to the 2023-24 Class AA state championship game.
Ralphier Monroe, senior, Marlboro County
Monroe was a solid contributor last season but figured to play a bigger role to make up for the loss of graduated seniors. Through two games, the 6-foot-7 small forward was averaging 14.0 points and 4.5 rebounds.
Bryson Drummond, senior, Mountain View Prep
The three-sport star is busy trying to win a football state championship. When he takes to the hardwood, Drummond, a transfer from Greenville, will have a major impact.
Daniel Hutto, senior, Walhalla
Hutto is a 7-foot center who is ranked No. 23 among bigs in the Class of 2025 by bigshots.net.
Khalid Sherman, junior, Loris
Sherman is ranked No. 12 among point guards for the Class of 2026 by bigshots.net. He tied for the team lead with 10.3 points per game last season.
Kenton Caldwell, junior, Newberry
The 6-foot-1 returning starter is ranked as the No. 23 point guard for the Class of 2026 in South Carolina by bigshots.net.
Broderick Anderson, junior, Keenan
Anderson is a 6-foot-5 small forward who averaged 7.1 points and 4.5 rebounds as a sophomore. He saw his stock rise in the offseason and is now the No. 4 small forward in the Class of 2026 for South Carolina by bigshots.net.
Jon Perry, junior, Christ Church Episcopal
Perry is the state’s No. 12 point guard for the Class of 2026, according to bigshots.net. He had a solid sophomore season for the Class A state champion Cavaliers with a higher ceiling expected this season. Perry is averaging 12.5 points through four games.
Jake Thomas, junior, Oceanside Collegiate Academy
The 6-foot-6 guard/forward is ranked No. 4 among power forwards in the state’s Class of 2026 by bigshots.net.