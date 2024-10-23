Tennessee high school football computer rankings (10/22/2024)
Week 9 of the 2024 Tennessee high school football season is in the books, and High School on SI has published its latest computer rankings in the state.
The Maryville Rebels remained undefeated Friday with a convincing 37-15 win against Cleveland. This victory helping them retain the No.1 spot in the latest Class 6A computer rankings. Staying in the No. 2 position are the Collierville Dragons, who have put up 40+ points in their last two matchups.
Sevier County remains the No.1 team in the latest Class 5A computer rankings, as they stayed undefeated, beating the Daniel Boone Trailblazers 49-0. The Smoky Bears have continued to show their defensive prowess, not allowing any team to score more than 20 points this far into the season.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Here are SBLive's latest Tennessee football computer rankings, as of Oct. 22, 2024:
Class 6A
1. Maryville (8-0)
1.011
2. Collierville (8-0)
0.992
3. Oakland (8-0)
0.975
4. Ravenwood (8-0)
0.960
5. Brentwood (7-1)
0.888
6. Cookeville (7-1)
0.879
7. Clarksville (8-0)
0.877
8. Science Hill (6-1)
0.875
9. Mount Juliet (8-0)
0.875
10. Riverdale (8-1)
0.866
Class 6A complete rankings
Class 5A
1. Sevier County (8-0)
0.912
2. Beech (7-1)
0.910
3. Powell (7-1)
0.887
4. Munford (8-1)
0.844
5. Southwind (8-1)
0.840
6. Page (8-0)
0.828
7. Halls (6-2)
0.770
8. Shelbyville Central (7-1)
0.760
9. West (4-3)
0.738
10. Hendersonville (6-2)
0.719
Class 4A
1. Dyer County (7-1)
0.960
2. Upperman (8-0)
0.946
3. Marshall County (8-0)
0.865
4. Greeneville (6-1)
0.865
5. Gibbs (8-0)
0.847
6. Anderson County (6-1)
0.840
7. Loudon (8-0)
0.810
8. White County (6-2)
0.806
9. Crockett County (6-2)
0.758
10. Macon County (6-2)
0.755
Class 3A
1. Alcoa (6-1)
0.947
2. Westview (8-0)
0.898
3. Covington (8-0)
0.868
4. Sequatchie County
0.798
5. Dyersburg (6-3)
0.768
6. East Nashville Magnet (6-2)
0.739
7. Unicoi County (6-1)
0.714
8. Meigs County (6-3)
0.673
9. White House - Heritage (6-2)
0.660
10. Memphis East (7-2)
0.619
Class 2A
1. Westmoreland (8-1)
2. York Institute (7-1)
3. Huntingdon (6-2)
4. Milan (7-1)
5. Bledsoe County (7-1)
6. Fairley (7-0)
7. Jackson Central Merry (7-1)
8. East Hickman County (7-1)
9. Riverside (6-2)
10. East Robertson (7-1)
Class 2-AAA
1. Baylor (8-0)
2. Ensworth (8-0)
3. McCallie (6-2)
4. Brentwood Academy (5-3)
5. Christian Brothers (5-2)
6. Father Ryan (5-3)
7. Lipscomb Academy (3-5)
8. Montgomery Bell Academy (3-5)
9. Briarcrest Christian (4-4)
10. Knoxville (3-5)
Class 2-AA
1. Christ Presbyterian Academy (8-0)
2. Franklin Road Academy (8-0)
3. Grace Christian Academy (8-0)
4. Boyd-Buchanan (8-0)
5. University School of Jackson (7-2)
6. Battle Ground Academy (6-2)
7. Lausanne Collegiate (6-1)
8. Silverdale Academy (6-2)
9. Evangelical Christian (5-3)
10. The Webb School (5-3)
Class 2-A
1. Jackson Christian (7-1)
2. Donelson Christian Academy (7-1)
3. Nashville Christian (5-2)
4. Columbia Academy (5-3)
5. Friendship Christian (5-3)
6. Trinity Christian Academy (5-3)
7. Providence Christian Academy (5-3)
8. Tipton-Rosemark Academy (5-3)
9. Grace Christian Academy (4-3)
10. Middle Tennessee Christian (3-5)
Class 1A
1. McKenzie (8-0)
2. Union City (7-2)
3. Halls (7-2)
4. Middle College (8-1)
5. Oliver Springs (7-1)
6. Coalfield (7-1)
7. Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering (9-1)
8. South Fulton (6-2)
9. South Pittsburg (6-2)
10. Houston County (6-2)
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Robin Erickson @sblivesports