Tennessee high school football computer rankings (10/29/2024)
Week 10 of the 2024 Tennessee high school football season has concluded, and High School on SI has published its latest computer rankings in the state.
The big story this week are the Ravenwood Raptors. The Raptors found themselves atop the 6A Tennessee computer rankings after a hard-fought 32-31 victory over highly rated Oakland. They hope to hold the throne in the last week of the regular season as they host Brentwood in another tough test.
Our computer rankings run parallel to the High School on SI expert Tennessee Top 25.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Here are SBLive's latest Tennessee football computer rankings, as of Oct. 29, 2024:
Class 6A
1. Ravenwood (9-0)
0.998
2. Collierville (9-0)
0.988
3. Maryville (8-1)
0.940
4. Brentwood (8-1)
0.939
5. Science Hill (7-1)
0.926
6. Oakland (8-1)
0.918
7. Riverdale (9-1)
0.918
8. Clarksville (0-0)
0.914
9. Mount Juliet (9-0)
0.896
10. Stewarts Creek (8-1)
0.871
Class 5A
1. Beech (8-1)
0.949
2. Powell (8-1)
0.908
3. Sevier County (10-0)
0.870
4. Munford (8-1)
0.870
5. Page (9-0)
0.847
6. Southwind (9-1)
0.828
7. West (5-3)
0.797
8. Hendersonville (7-2)
0.794
9. Shelbyville Central (8-1)
0.790
10. Tennessee (6-3)
0.701
Class 4A
1. Dyer County (8-1)
0.964
2. Upperman (9-0)
0.945
3. Greeneville (7-1)
0.938
4. Marshall County (9-0)
0.929
5. Anderson County (7-1)
0.907
6. Loudon (9-0)
0.864
7. White County (7-2)
0.836
8. Haywood (7-2)
0.792
9. Macon County (7-2)
0.781
10. Soddy Daisy (8-1)
0.778
Class 3A
1. Alcoa (7-1)
0.951
2. Covington (9-0)
0.948
3. Westview (9-0)
0.935
4. Sequatchie County (8-1)
0.853
5. Dyersburg (7-3)
0.789
6. Unicoi County (7-1)
0.732
7. Meigs County (7-1)
0.699
8. Bolton (7-3)
0.693
9. East Nashville Magnet (7-2)
0.688
10. Memphis East (8-2)
0.661
Class 2A
1. York Institute (8-1)
2. Milan (8-1)
3. Huntingdon (7-2)
4. Bledsoe County (8-1)
5. Jackson Central Merry (8-1)
6. East Robertson (8-1)
7. East Hickman County (8-1)
8. Westmoreland (7-2)
9. Fairley (8-0)
10. Marion County (7-2)
Class 2-AAA
1. Baylor (9-0)
2. Ensworth (8-0)
3. McCallie (6-2)
4. Brentwood Academy (5-3)
5. Christian Brothers (7-2)
6. Father Ryan (5-3)
7. Lipscomb Academy (3-5)
8. Montgomery Bell Academy (3-5)
9. Briarcrest Christian (4-4)
10. Knoxville (3-5)
Class 2-AA
1. Christ Presbyterian Academy (9-0)
2. Boyd-Buchanan (9-0)
3. Franklin Road Academy (8-1)
4. University School of Jackson (8-2)
5. Battle Ground Academy (7-2)
6. Lausanne Collegiate (7-1)
7. Silverdale Academy (7-2)
8. Grace Christian Academy (8-1)
9. Evangelical Christian (6-3)
10. The Webb School (5-4)
Class 2-A
1. Jackson Christian (8-1)
2. Donelson Christian Academy (8-1)
3. Nashville Christian (6-2)
4. Columbia Academy (6-3)
5. Friendship Christian (6-3)
6. Trinity Christian Academy (6-3)
7. Providence Christian Academy (6-3)
8. Tipton-Rosemark Academy (5-4)
9. Grace Christian Academy (4-4)
10. Fayette Academy (3-5)
Class 1A
1. McKenzie (9-0)
2. Union City (8-2)
3. Coalfield (8-1)
4. South Fulton (7-2)
5. Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering (10-1)
6. Oliver Springs (7-2)
7. Middle College (9-1)
8. Houston County (7-2)
9. Whitwell (7-2)
10. South Pittsburg (7-2)
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Ben Dagg @sblivesports