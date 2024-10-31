High School

Tennessee high school football computer rankings (10/29/2024)

Check out SBLive's custom rankings formula for every classification of Tennessee high school football ahead of Week 11

Ben Dagg

Kirkwood running back Josiah Claybrooks finds space around Rossview's defense during the second quarter of their high school football game Thursday, September 26, 2024 at Rossview High School in Clarksville, Tennessee. / George Robinson / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Week 10 of the 2024 Tennessee high school football season has concluded, and High School on SI has published its latest computer rankings in the state.

The big story this week are the Ravenwood Raptors. The Raptors found themselves atop the 6A Tennessee computer rankings after a hard-fought 32-31 victory over highly rated Oakland. They hope to hold the throne in the last week of the regular season as they host Brentwood in another tough test.

Our computer rankings run parallel to the High School on SI expert Tennessee Top 25.

SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.

Here are SBLive's latest Tennessee football computer rankings, as of Oct. 29, 2024:

Class 6A

1. Ravenwood (9-0)

0.998

2. Collierville (9-0)

0.988

3. Maryville (8-1)

0.940

4. Brentwood (8-1)

0.939

5. Science Hill (7-1)

0.926

6. Oakland (8-1)

0.918

7. Riverdale (9-1)

0.918

8. Clarksville (0-0)

0.914

9. Mount Juliet (9-0)

0.896

10. Stewarts Creek (8-1)

0.871

Class 6A complete rankings

Class 5A

1. Beech (8-1)

0.949

2. Powell (8-1)

0.908

3. Sevier County (10-0)

0.870

4. Munford (8-1)

0.870

5. Page (9-0)

0.847

6. Southwind (9-1)

0.828

7. West (5-3)

0.797

8. Hendersonville (7-2)

0.794

9. Shelbyville Central (8-1)

0.790

10. Tennessee (6-3)

0.701

Class 5A complete rankings

Class 4A

1. Dyer County (8-1)

0.964

2. Upperman (9-0)

0.945

3. Greeneville (7-1)

0.938

4. Marshall County (9-0)

0.929

5. Anderson County (7-1)

0.907

6. Loudon (9-0)

0.864

7. White County (7-2)

0.836

8. Haywood (7-2)

0.792

9. Macon County (7-2)

0.781

10. Soddy Daisy (8-1)

0.778

Class 4A complete rankings

Class 3A

1. Alcoa (7-1)

0.951

2. Covington (9-0)

0.948

3. Westview (9-0)

0.935

4. Sequatchie County (8-1)

0.853

5. Dyersburg (7-3)

0.789

6. Unicoi County (7-1)

0.732

7. Meigs County (7-1)

0.699

8. Bolton (7-3)

0.693

9. East Nashville Magnet (7-2)

0.688

10. Memphis East (8-2)

0.661

Class 3A complete rankings

Class 2A

1. York Institute (8-1)

2. Milan (8-1)

3. Huntingdon (7-2)

4. Bledsoe County (8-1)

5. Jackson Central Merry (8-1)

6. East Robertson (8-1)

7. East Hickman County (8-1)

8. Westmoreland (7-2)

9. Fairley (8-0)

10. Marion County (7-2)

Class 2A complete rankings

Class 2-AAA

1. Baylor (9-0)

2. Ensworth (8-0)

3. McCallie (6-2)

4. Brentwood Academy (5-3)

5. Christian Brothers (7-2)

6. Father Ryan (5-3)

7. Lipscomb Academy (3-5)

8. Montgomery Bell Academy (3-5)

9. Briarcrest Christian (4-4)

10. Knoxville (3-5)

Class 2-AAA complete rankings

Class 2-AA

1. Christ Presbyterian Academy (9-0)

2. Boyd-Buchanan (9-0)

3. Franklin Road Academy (8-1)

4. University School of Jackson (8-2)

5. Battle Ground Academy (7-2)

6. Lausanne Collegiate (7-1)

7. Silverdale Academy (7-2)

8. Grace Christian Academy (8-1)

9. Evangelical Christian (6-3)

10. The Webb School (5-4)

Class 2-AA complete rankings

Class 2-A

1. Jackson Christian (8-1)

2. Donelson Christian Academy (8-1)

3. Nashville Christian (6-2)

4. Columbia Academy (6-3)

5. Friendship Christian (6-3)

6. Trinity Christian Academy (6-3)

7. Providence Christian Academy (6-3)

8. Tipton-Rosemark Academy (5-4)

9. Grace Christian Academy (4-4)

10. Fayette Academy (3-5)

Class 2-A Complete Rankings

Class 1A

1. McKenzie (9-0)

2. Union City (8-2)

3. Coalfield (8-1)

4. South Fulton (7-2)

5. Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering (10-1)

6. Oliver Springs (7-2)

7. Middle College (9-1)

8. Houston County (7-2)

9. Whitwell (7-2)

10. South Pittsburg (7-2)

Class 1A complete rankings

