Tennessee high school football computer rankings (11/5/2024)

Check out SBLive's custom rankings formula for every classification of Tennessee high school football ahead of the Postseason

Ben Dagg

Brentwood’s Coleman Childs runs the ball during the game at Ravenwood High School football stadium in Brentwood, Tenn., Friday, Nov. 1, 2024.
Brentwood's Coleman Childs runs the ball during the game at Ravenwood High School football stadium in Brentwood, Tenn., Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. / Nicole Hester / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After week 11 of the 2024 Tennessee high school football season, High School on SI has updated its latest computer rankings for each classification.

The Oakland Patriots found themselves in the top three of this week's 6A computer rankings after a statement 36-21 win over Riverdale. The Patriots hope to continue this momentum into the playoffs as they will face Lebanon this week.

Our computer rankings run parallel to the High School on SI expert Tennessee Top 25.

SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.

Here are SBLive's latest Tennessee football computer rankings, as of Nov. 5, 2024:

Class 6A

1. Ravenwood (9-0)

1.046

2. Maryville (9-1)

0.961

3. Oakland (9-1)

0.955

4. Collierville (9-1)

0.911

5. Clarksville (10-0)

0.891

6. Houston (8-2)

0.878

7. Brentwood (8-2)

0.863

8. Green Hill (10-0)

0.863

9. Dobyns-Bennett (8-2)

0.847

10. Mount Juliet (9-1)

0.842

Class 6A complete rankings

Class 5A

1. Beech (9-1)

0.934

2. Servier County (11-0)

0.912

3. Munford (9-1)

0.897

4. Page (10-0)

0.886

5. West (6-3)

0.869

6. Southwind (10-1)

0.849

7. Powell (8-2)

0.823

8. Shelbyville Central (9-1)

0.817

9. Halls (7-3)

0.711

10. Lincoln County (7-3)

0.708

Class 5A complete rankings

Class 4A

1. Greeneville (8-1)

0.959

2. Upperman (10-0)

0.947

3. Dyer County (9-1)

0.922

4. Anderson County (8-1)

0.896

5. Marshall County (10-0)

0.881

6. Loudon (10-0)

0.865

7. White County (8-2)

0.826

8. Soddy Daisy (9-1)

0.805

9. Macon County (8-2)

0.805

10. Gibbs (9-1)

0.778

Class 4A complete rankings

Class 3A

1. Alcoa (9-1)

0.980

2. Westview (10-0)

0.970

3. Covington (9-1)

0.870

4. Sequatchie County (9-1)

0.843

5. Unicoi County (8-1)

0.745

6. East Nashville Magnet (8-2)

0.727

7. Dyersburg (7-3)

0.709

8. Memphis East (9-2)

0.686

9. Gatlinburg-Pittman (7-3)

0.663

10. Sheffield (8-2)

0.657

Class 3A complete rankings

Class 2A

1. York Institute (9-1)

2. Bledsoe County (9-1)

3. Milan (9-1)

4. Huntingdon (8-2)

5. Jackson Central Merry (9-1)

6. Westmoreland (8-2)

7. East Robertson (9-1)

8. Fairley (9-0)

9. Summertown (8-2)

10. East Hickman County (8-2)

Class 2A complete rankings

Class 2-AAA

1. Baylor (10-0)

2. Ensworth (10-0)

3. McCallie (8-2)

4. Brentwood Academy (7-3)

5. Father Ryan (7-3)

6. Christian Brothers (5-4)

7. Lipscomb Academy (3-7)

8. Montgomery Bell Academy (3-7)

9. Memphis University (4-6)

10. Briarcrest Christian (4-6)

Class 2-AAA complete rankings

Class 2-AA

1. Christ Presbyterian Academy (10-0)

2. Franklin Road Academy (9-1)

3. Boyd-Buchanan (10-0)

4. Battle Ground Academy (8-2)

5. University School of Jackson (9-2)

6. Silverdale Academy (8-2)

7. Lausanne Collegiate (7-2)

8. Grace Christian Academy (8-1)

9. The Webb School (6-4)

10. Evangelical Christian (6-4)

Class 2-AA complete rankings

Class 2-A

1. Jackson Christian (9-1)

2. Donelson Christian Academy (8-2)

3. Nashville Christian (7-2)

4. Columbia Academy (7-3)

5. Friendship Christian (7-3)

6. Trinity Christian Academy (6-4)

7. Tipton-Rosemark Academy (6-4)

8. Providence Christian Academy (6-4)

9. Middle Tennessee Christian (4-6)

10. Grace Christian Academy (4-5)

Class 2-A Complete Rankings

Class 1A

1. McKenzie (10-0)

2. Union City (9-2)

3. Coalfield (9-1)

4. South Fulton (8-2)

5. Oliver Springs (8-2)

6. Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering (11-1)

7. Halls (8-3)

8. South Pittsburg (8-2)

9. Eagleville (8-3)

10. Harriman (7-3)

Class 1A complete rankings

Ben Dagg
