Tennessee high school football computer rankings (11/5/2024)
After week 11 of the 2024 Tennessee high school football season, High School on SI has updated its latest computer rankings for each classification.
The Oakland Patriots found themselves in the top three of this week's 6A computer rankings after a statement 36-21 win over Riverdale. The Patriots hope to continue this momentum into the playoffs as they will face Lebanon this week.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Here are SBLive's latest Tennessee football computer rankings, as of Nov. 5, 2024:
Class 6A
1. Ravenwood (9-0)
1.046
2. Maryville (9-1)
0.961
3. Oakland (9-1)
0.955
4. Collierville (9-1)
0.911
5. Clarksville (10-0)
0.891
6. Houston (8-2)
0.878
7. Brentwood (8-2)
0.863
8. Green Hill (10-0)
0.863
9. Dobyns-Bennett (8-2)
0.847
10. Mount Juliet (9-1)
0.842
Class 5A
1. Beech (9-1)
0.934
2. Servier County (11-0)
0.912
3. Munford (9-1)
0.897
4. Page (10-0)
0.886
5. West (6-3)
0.869
6. Southwind (10-1)
0.849
7. Powell (8-2)
0.823
8. Shelbyville Central (9-1)
0.817
9. Halls (7-3)
0.711
10. Lincoln County (7-3)
0.708
Class 4A
1. Greeneville (8-1)
0.959
2. Upperman (10-0)
0.947
3. Dyer County (9-1)
0.922
4. Anderson County (8-1)
0.896
5. Marshall County (10-0)
0.881
6. Loudon (10-0)
0.865
7. White County (8-2)
0.826
8. Soddy Daisy (9-1)
0.805
9. Macon County (8-2)
0.805
10. Gibbs (9-1)
0.778
Class 3A
1. Alcoa (9-1)
0.980
2. Westview (10-0)
0.970
3. Covington (9-1)
0.870
4. Sequatchie County (9-1)
0.843
5. Unicoi County (8-1)
0.745
6. East Nashville Magnet (8-2)
0.727
7. Dyersburg (7-3)
0.709
8. Memphis East (9-2)
0.686
9. Gatlinburg-Pittman (7-3)
0.663
10. Sheffield (8-2)
0.657
Class 2A
1. York Institute (9-1)
2. Bledsoe County (9-1)
3. Milan (9-1)
4. Huntingdon (8-2)
5. Jackson Central Merry (9-1)
6. Westmoreland (8-2)
7. East Robertson (9-1)
8. Fairley (9-0)
9. Summertown (8-2)
10. East Hickman County (8-2)
Class 2-AAA
1. Baylor (10-0)
2. Ensworth (10-0)
3. McCallie (8-2)
4. Brentwood Academy (7-3)
5. Father Ryan (7-3)
6. Christian Brothers (5-4)
7. Lipscomb Academy (3-7)
8. Montgomery Bell Academy (3-7)
9. Memphis University (4-6)
10. Briarcrest Christian (4-6)
Class 2-AA
1. Christ Presbyterian Academy (10-0)
2. Franklin Road Academy (9-1)
3. Boyd-Buchanan (10-0)
4. Battle Ground Academy (8-2)
5. University School of Jackson (9-2)
6. Silverdale Academy (8-2)
7. Lausanne Collegiate (7-2)
8. Grace Christian Academy (8-1)
9. The Webb School (6-4)
10. Evangelical Christian (6-4)
Class 2-A
1. Jackson Christian (9-1)
2. Donelson Christian Academy (8-2)
3. Nashville Christian (7-2)
4. Columbia Academy (7-3)
5. Friendship Christian (7-3)
6. Trinity Christian Academy (6-4)
7. Tipton-Rosemark Academy (6-4)
8. Providence Christian Academy (6-4)
9. Middle Tennessee Christian (4-6)
10. Grace Christian Academy (4-5)
Class 1A
1. McKenzie (10-0)
2. Union City (9-2)
3. Coalfield (9-1)
4. South Fulton (8-2)
5. Oliver Springs (8-2)
6. Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering (11-1)
7. Halls (8-3)
8. South Pittsburg (8-2)
9. Eagleville (8-3)
10. Harriman (7-3)
