Top 25 Tennessee high school football rankings (10/20/2024)
It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games continued throughout the state of Tennessee Oct. 17-19 and there was plenty of great action taking place.
TENNESSEE FOOTBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM
The No. 1 team in the Volunteer State continues to remain Baylor followed by the Oakland then McCallie and Maryville.
Here’s the complete breakdown of Tennessee's elite high school football teams, heading into Week 9 of the 2024 season, as we see it.
2024 High School On SI's Top 25 Tennessee high school football rankings
1. Baylor (8-0)
The last two wins by the Red Raiders have been very impressive, with victories over Brentwood Academy and McCallie. Up next is a meeting with Montgomery Bell Academy.
2. Oakland (8-0)
The Patriots have been very sound offensively behind the hard running of tailback Tamari Hill, who has rushed for 500 yards and six touchdowns.
3. Maryville (8-0)
Last week was an solid win for the Red Rebels as they got by Cleveland, 37-15. This Friday night is a matchup against Alcoa.
4. Ensworth (8-0)
Tim Hasslebeck's bunch improved to 8-0 after cruising to a 24-7 victory over Father Ryan. Up next for the Tigers is Briarcrest Christian.
5. Ravenwood (8-0)
The Raptors' offense has been lighting up scoreboards lately, averaging a cool 36.1 points per contest. Not too shabby.
6. Christ Presbyterian (8-0)
Senior quarterback Hutson Chance has been terrific under center this season, completing 85-of-133 passes for 1,397 yards and 18 touchdowns to just two interceptions.
7. McCallie (6-2)
We jus can't drop this very talented McCallie team completely out of the Top 10 after a recent loss to No. 1 team. McCallie looked just fine in a 41-8 rout of Father Ryan last week.
8. Page (8-0)
Junior defensive back Knight Wilson has been a ball hawk this season, intercepting a team-high four passes this fall. Page defeated Hillsboro last week 38-0.
9. Alcoa (5-1)
The Tornadoes had another solid win, this time in last week's tilt with Scott, winning 56-10. A road date with Maryville this week is arguably the state's top game.
10. Collierville (8-0)
Senior quarterback Grant Troutman has been one of the state's most consistent passers, completing 82-of-133 passes for 1,306 yards and 18 touchdowns and two interceptions.
11. Brentwood Academy (5-3)
Barely falling to Baylor, 7-6 not long ago, has us feeling that Brentwood Academy actually had an argument to move up in these rankings.
12. Houston (6-2)
Marcelles Davis has been the team's workhorse out of the backfield, rushing for a team-high 756 yards and scoring four touchdowns.
13. Riverdale (7-1)
The Warriors have notched impressive six straight victories, with the latest win being a 24-7 decision over Blackman.
14. Whitehaven (6-2)
Whitehaven bounced back from their loss to Germantown a couple weeks ago with a dominating win over Craigmont, 50-0.
15. Franklin Road Academy (8-0)
Another week and another blowout victory for the Panthers, as they cruised to a 39-14 defeat of Battle Ground Academy.
16. Sevier County (8-0)
Cooper Newman just keeps lighting opposing defenses up, with the sophomore quarterback completing an eye-popping 125-of-161 passes for 1,892 yards and 27 touchdowns to zero interceptions.
17. Upperman (8-0)
The Bees made quick work of White House, pulling away handily in a 42-6 romp. Up next they've got Stone Memorial.
18. Powell (7-1)
Powell has a chance the run the table to 8-1 before a Nov. 1st meeting against West at the end of the season.
19. Lipscomb Academy (3-5)
It's been a trying season for the Mustangs that have played arguably the toughest schedule of any team in the state. The Mustangs have won two straight against Montgomery Bell Academy and Knoxville Catholic.
20. Beech (7-1)
Senior linebacker Gunnar Clary has been superb in the middle of Beech's defense, racking up 57 tackles, 11 for a loss and two sacks.
21. Bartlett (4-3)
All three of the Panthers' losses have come against teams ranked in either Tennessee or Mississippi. Latest victory came against previously ranked Germantown.
22. Brentwood (7-1)
Gavyn Nelson has been the team's spark plug on offense, totaling 532 all-purpose yards and nine touchdowns so far this season.
23. Greeneville (6-1)
The Green Devils are coming off a 69-0 thrashing of Grainger.
24. Mount Juliet (8-0)
The Golden Bears have been one of the darkhorse teams in the state and it's time we recognize them. Mount Juliet has recorded three shutouts.
25. West (5-3)
We know the Rebels have the three losses on their record, but a recent 30-27 win over Anderson County was impressive.
Two Tennessee high school football teams placed on probation: Report
Follow SBLive Tennessee throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports