Top 25 Tennessee high school football rankings (10/28/2024)
It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games continued throughout the state of Tennessee Oct. 24-26 and there was plenty of great action taking place.
TENNESSEE FOOTBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM
The No. 1 team in the Volunteer State continues to remain Baylor followed by the Oakland then McCallie and Maryville.
Here’s the complete breakdown of Tennessee's elite high school football teams, heading into Week 10 of the 2024 season, as we see it.
2024 High School On SI's Top 25 Tennessee high school football rankings
1. Baylor (9-0)
The last two wins by the Red Raiders have been very impressive, with victories over Brentwood Academy and McCallie. Up next is a regular season finale meeting with Knoxville Catholic.
2. Ensworth (9-0)
Tim Hasslebeck's bunch improved to 9-0 after cruising to a 36-3 victory over Briarcrest Christian. Up next for the Tigers is Christian Brothers.
3. Ravenwood (9-0)
The Raptors' offense has been lighting up scoreboards lately, averaging a cool 35.6 points per contest. Not too shabby. Picking up a 32-31 win brings them up a couple notches.
4. Christ Presbyterian (9-0)
Senior quarterback Hutson Chance has been terrific under center this season, completing 91-of-143 passes for 1,516 yards and 19 touchdowns to just three interceptions.
5. Oakland (8-1)
The Patriots dropped their first game of the season in a 32-31 loss to Ravenwood. They'll look to bounce back against Riverdale.
6. McCallie (7-2)
We jus can't drop this very talented McCallie team completely out of the Top 10 after a recent loss to No. 1 team. McCallie looked just fine in a 38-7 rout of Knoxville Catholic last week.
7. Page (9-0)
Junior defensive back Knight Wilson has been a ball hawk this season, intercepting a team-high four passes this fall. Page defeated Centennial last week 49-7.
8. Alcoa (6-1)
The Tornadoes had another solid win, this time in last week's tilt with Scott, winning 56-10. A road date with Maryville ended with a 24-17 victory over a previously undefeated Red Rebels club.
9. Maryville (8-1)
The Red Rebels dropped their first game of the season in a 24-17 thriller to Alcoa. Maryville ends the regular season with a road contest at Farragut.
10. Collierville (9-0)
Senior quarterback Grant Troutman has been one of the state's most consistent passers, completing 99-of-159 passes for 1,519 yards and 19 touchdowns and two interceptions.
11. Brentwood Academy (6-3)
Barely falling to Baylor, 7-6 not long ago, has us feeling that Brentwood Academy actually had an argument to move up in these rankings.
12. Houston (7-2)
Marcelles Davis has been the team's workhorse out of the backfield, rushing for a team-high 1,000 yards and scoring eight touchdowns.
13. Riverdale (8-1)
The Warriors have notched impressive seven straight victories, with the latest win being a 30-0 decision over Siegel.
14. Whitehaven (6-3)
Whitehaven bounced back from their loss to Germantown a couple weeks ago with a dominating win over Craigmont, 50-0. The Tigers did fall to No. 10 Collierville, 27-6, last week.
15. Franklin Road Academy (8-1)
The Panthers dropped their first game of the season after a 21-7 loss to Christ Presbyterian Academy last week.
16. Sevier County (9-0)
Cooper Newman just keeps lighting opposing defenses up, with the sophomore quarterback completing an eye-popping 145-of-192 passes for 2,164 yards and 29 touchdowns to zero interceptions.
17. Upperman (9-0)
The Bees remain undefeated and pulled away in a 29-26 victory over Stone Memorial. Up next they've got DeKalb County.
18. Powell (8-1)
Powell have run the table to 8-1 before a Nov. 1st meeting against West this upcoming week.
19. Lipscomb Academy (3-6)
It's been a trying season for the Mustangs that have played arguably the toughest schedule of any team in the state. The Mustangs have won two straight against Montgomery Bell Academy and Knoxville Catholic. Lipscomb Academy fell 24-16 to Brentwood Academy last week.
20. Beech (8-1)
Senior linebacker Gunnar Clary has been superb in the middle of Beech's defense, racking up over 60 tackles, 10-plus for a loss and multiple sacks.
21. Bartlett (5-3)
All three of the Panthers' losses have come against teams ranked in either Tennessee or Mississippi. Latest victory came against previously ranked Germantown.
22. Brentwood (8-1)
Gavyn Nelson has been the team's spark plug on offense, totaling over 500-plus all-purpose yards and nine touchdowns so far this season.
23. Greeneville (7-1)
The Green Devils are coming off a 56-21 thrashing of Northview Academy.
24. Mount Juliet (9-0)
The Golden Bears have been one of the darkhorse teams in the state and it's time we recognize them. Mount Juliet has recorded three shutouts.
25. West (6-3)
We know the Rebels have the three losses on their record. West had another close call against Halls, 28-27.
Follow SBLive Tennessee throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports