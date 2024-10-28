High School

Top 25 Tennessee high school football rankings (10/28/2024)

Baylor remains strong as our High School On SI's Tennessee Top 25 No. 1 team heading into our seventh set of rankings

Andy Villamarzo

Ensworth's Taylor Hasselbeck (7) hands off to EJ Gibson (21) against Father Ryan during the second half at Ensworth High School in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Oct. 11, 2024.
Ensworth's Taylor Hasselbeck (7) hands off to EJ Gibson (21) against Father Ryan during the second half at Ensworth High School in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games continued throughout the state of Tennessee Oct. 24-26 and there was plenty of great action taking place.

The No. 1 team in the Volunteer State continues to remain Baylor followed by the Oakland then McCallie and Maryville.

Here’s the complete breakdown of Tennessee's elite high school football teams, heading into Week 10 of the 2024 season, as we see it.

2024 High School On SI's Top 25 Tennessee high school football rankings

1. Baylor (9-0)

The last two wins by the Red Raiders have been very impressive, with victories over Brentwood Academy and McCallie. Up next is a regular season finale meeting with Knoxville Catholic.

2. Ensworth (9-0)

Ensworth's Ethan Utley
Ensworth's Ethan Utley (17) and Justin Hopkins (25) celebrate their win over Lipscomb Academy' their game at Ensworth High School in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tim Hasslebeck's bunch improved to 9-0 after cruising to a 36-3 victory over Briarcrest Christian. Up next for the Tigers is Christian Brothers.

3. Ravenwood (9-0)

Ravenwood's wide receiver Ben Hubbard (8) carries the ball during the football game against Oakland at Oakland on Friday, Oct
Ravenwood's wide receiver Ben Hubbard (8) carries the ball during the football game against Oakland at Oakland on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. / HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Raptors' offense has been lighting up scoreboards lately, averaging a cool 35.6 points per contest. Not too shabby. Picking up a 32-31 win brings them up a couple notches.

4. Christ Presbyterian (9-0)

CPA’s Hutson Chance
CPA’s Hutson Chance (1) passes the ball during their game at Pearl-Cohn High School Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. / Alan Poizner/For The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Senior quarterback Hutson Chance has been terrific under center this season, completing 91-of-143 passes for 1,516 yards and 19 touchdowns to just three interceptions.

5. Oakland (8-1)

Oakland's quarterback Kyler Creasy (6) hands the ball off to Oakland's Craig Tutt (1) during the football game against Ravenw
Oakland's quarterback Kyler Creasy (6) hands the ball off to Oakland's Craig Tutt (1) during the football game against Ravenwood at Oakland on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. / HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Patriots dropped their first game of the season in a 32-31 loss to Ravenwood. They'll look to bounce back against Riverdale.

6. McCallie (7-2)

McCallie's Enrique Leclair
McCallie's Enrique Leclair (1) runs down the sideline on route to a touchdown during the Division II-3A championship game at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. / Jamar Coach / Jackson Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

We jus can't drop this very talented McCallie team completely out of the Top 10 after a recent loss to No. 1 team. McCallie looked just fine in a 38-7 rout of Knoxville Catholic last week.

7. Page (9-0)

Junior defensive back Knight Wilson has been a ball hawk this season, intercepting a team-high four passes this fall. Page defeated Centennial last week 49-7.

8. Alcoa (6-1)

Alcoa's Cade Stinnett (24), Micah Jones (9), and Thomas Manu (18) celebrating after Jones recovered a fumble during the TSSAA
Alcoa's Cade Stinnett (24), Micah Jones (9), and Thomas Manu (18) celebrating after Jones recovered a fumble during the TSSAA high school football game against Maryville on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Maryville. Tenn. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tornadoes had another solid win, this time in last week's tilt with Scott, winning 56-10. A road date with Maryville ended with a 24-17 victory over a previously undefeated Red Rebels club.

9. Maryville (8-1)

Maryville's Will Jones (5) hands off to Price Davis (1) during a TSSAA high school football game on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in
Maryville's Will Jones (5) hands off to Price Davis (1) during a TSSAA high school football game on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Maryville. Tenn. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Red Rebels dropped their first game of the season in a 24-17 thriller to Alcoa. Maryville ends the regular season with a road contest at Farragut.

10. Collierville (9-0)

Samuel Iroh, Collierville, Sr. - Here, Iroh (0) recovers a fumble against White Station High at Halle Stadium in Memphis, Ten
CLASS 6A: Samuel Iroh, Collierville, Sr. - Here, Iroh (0) recovers a fumble against White Station High at Halle Stadium in Memphis, Tenn., on Oct. 3, 2024. / Stu Boyd II / The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Senior quarterback Grant Troutman has been one of the state's most consistent passers, completing 99-of-159 passes for 1,519 yards and 19 touchdowns and two interceptions.

11. Brentwood Academy (6-3)

Barely falling to Baylor, 7-6 not long ago, has us feeling that Brentwood Academy actually had an argument to move up in these rankings.

12. Houston (7-2)

Marcelles Davis has been the team's workhorse out of the backfield, rushing for a team-high 1,000 yards and scoring eight touchdowns.

13. Riverdale (8-1)

The Warriors have notched impressive seven straight victories, with the latest win being a 30-0 decision over Siegel.

14. Whitehaven (6-3)

Whitehaven bounced back from their loss to Germantown a couple weeks ago with a dominating win over Craigmont, 50-0. The Tigers did fall to No. 10 Collierville, 27-6, last week.

15. Franklin Road Academy (8-1)

The Panthers dropped their first game of the season after a 21-7 loss to Christ Presbyterian Academy last week.

16. Sevier County (9-0)

Cooper Newman just keeps lighting opposing defenses up, with the sophomore quarterback completing an eye-popping 145-of-192 passes for 2,164 yards and 29 touchdowns to zero interceptions.

17. Upperman (9-0)

The Bees remain undefeated and pulled away in a 29-26 victory over Stone Memorial. Up next they've got DeKalb County.

18. Powell (8-1)

Powell have run the table to 8-1 before a Nov. 1st meeting against West this upcoming week.

19. Lipscomb Academy (3-6)

Lipscomb Academy's Ty Snell (18) throws against MBA during their game at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Oct. 1
Lipscomb Academy's Ty Snell (18) throws against MBA during their game at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's been a trying season for the Mustangs that have played arguably the toughest schedule of any team in the state. The Mustangs have won two straight against Montgomery Bell Academy and Knoxville Catholic. Lipscomb Academy fell 24-16 to Brentwood Academy last week.

20. Beech (8-1)

Beech running back D.K. Williams
Beech running back D.K. Williams (44) runs over Smyrna linebacker Brody Hines (7) during an high school football scrimmage Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Hendersonville, Tenn. / Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Senior linebacker Gunnar Clary has been superb in the middle of Beech's defense, racking up over 60 tackles, 10-plus for a loss and multiple sacks.

21. Bartlett (5-3)

All three of the Panthers' losses have come against teams ranked in either Tennessee or Mississippi. Latest victory came against previously ranked Germantown.

22. Brentwood (8-1)

Gavyn Nelson has been the team's spark plug on offense, totaling over 500-plus all-purpose yards and nine touchdowns so far this season.

23. Greeneville (7-1)

The Green Devils are coming off a 56-21 thrashing of Northview Academy.

24. Mount Juliet (9-0)

The Golden Bears have been one of the darkhorse teams in the state and it's time we recognize them. Mount Juliet has recorded three shutouts.

25. West (6-3)

We know the Rebels have the three losses on their record. West had another close call against Halls, 28-27.

Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

