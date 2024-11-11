High School

Top 25 Tennessee high school football rankings (11/11/2024)

Baylor remains firmly as our High School On SI's Tennessee Top 25 No. 1 team heading into our ninth set of rankings; Father Ryan debuts into the ranks

Ensworth's Justin Hopkins (25) catches the ball for a touchdown past Father Ryan's Mason Bryant (3) during the second half at Ensworth High School in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Oct. 11, 2024.
Ensworth's Justin Hopkins (25) catches the ball for a touchdown past Father Ryan's Mason Bryant (3) during the second half at Ensworth High School in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games continued throughout the state of Tennessee Nov. 7-9 and there was plenty of great action taking place.

The No. 1 team in the Volunteer State continues to remain Baylor followed by the Oakland then McCallie and Maryville.

Here’s the complete breakdown of Tennessee's elite high school football teams, heading into the state playoffs of the 2024 season, as we see it.

2024 High School On SI's Top 25 Tennessee high school football rankings

1. Baylor (10-0)

The last three wins by the Red Raiders have been very impressive, with victories over Brentwood Academy, Knoxville Catholic and McCallie.

2. Ensworth (10-0)

Ensworth's Ethan Utley
Ensworth's Ethan Utley (17) and Justin Hopkins (25) celebrate their win over Lipscomb Academy' their game at Ensworth High School in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tim Hasslebeck's bunch improved to 10-0 after cruising to a 42-7 victory over Christian Brothers.

3. Ravenwood (11-0)

Ravenwood's wide receiver Ben Hubbard (8) carries the ball during the football game against Oakland at Oakland on Friday, Oct
Ravenwood's wide receiver Ben Hubbard (8) carries the ball during the football game against Oakland at Oakland on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. / HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Raptors' offense has been lighting up scoreboards lately, averaging a cool 34.9 points per contest. Not too shabby. Picking up a 42-0 win over Cane Ridge was solid.

4. Christ Presbyterian (11-0)

CPA's Hutson Chance
CPA’s Hutson Chance (1) passes the ball during their game at Pearl-Cohn High School Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. / Alan Poizner/For The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Senior quarterback Hutson Chance has been terrific under center this season, completing 115-of-180 passes for 1,927 yards and 23 touchdowns to just a mere four interceptions.

5. Oakland (10-1)

Oakland's quarterback Kyler Creasy (6) hands the ball off to Oakland's Craig Tutt (1) during the football game against Ravenw
Oakland's quarterback Kyler Creasy (6) hands the ball off to Oakland's Craig Tutt (1) during the football game against Ravenwood at Oakland on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. / HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Patriots dropped their first game of the season in a 32-31 loss to Ravenwood. They have bounced back with consecutive victories since then.

6. McCallie (8-2)

McCallie's Enrique Leclair
McCallie's Enrique Leclair (1) runs down the sideline on route to a touchdown during the Division II-3A championship game at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. / Jamar Coach / Jackson Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

We jus can't drop this very talented McCallie team completely out of the Top 10 after a recent loss to No. 1 team. McCallie looked just fine in a 42-28 rout of Lipscomb Academy last week.

7. Page (11-0)

The Patriots feature one of the best defenses in the entire state, only having yielded 15 points through 11 games. Pretty crazy stat if you ask us.

8. Alcoa (8-1)

Alcoa's Cade Stinnett (24), Micah Jones (9), and Thomas Manu (18) celebrating after Jones recovered a fumble during the TSSAA
Alcoa's Cade Stinnett (24), Micah Jones (9), and Thomas Manu (18) celebrating after Jones recovered a fumble during the TSSAA high school football game against Maryville on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Maryville. Tenn. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tornadoes had another solid win, this time in last week's tilt with Roane County, winning 49-14. Alcoa routed Pigeon Forge last week, 56-21.

9. Maryville (9101)

Maryville's Will Jones (5) hands off to Price Davis (1) during a TSSAA high school football game on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in
Maryville's Will Jones (5) hands off to Price Davis (1) during a TSSAA high school football game on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Maryville. Tenn. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Red Rebels dropped their first game of the season in a 24-17 thriller to Alcoa. Maryville have followed that up with back-to-back wins.

10. Brentwood Academy (7-3)

Barely falling to Baylor, 7-6 not long ago, has us feeling that Brentwood Academy actually had an argument to move up in these rankings.

11. Houston (9-2)

Marcelles Davis has been the team's workhorse out of the backfield, rushing for well over 1,000 yards and scoring eight touchdowns.

12. Collierville (9-1)

The Dragons lost their first game of the season to Houston, falling 17-13, a couple weeks ago.

13. Riverdale (9-1)

The Warriors had notched impressive seven straight victories, with the latest win being a 30-0 decision over Siegel before falling to Oakland, one of the state's best clubs. Riverdale bounced back with a 35-14 win over Cookeville.

14. Franklin Road Academy (10-1)

The Panthers dropped their first game of the season after a 21-7 loss to Christ Presbyterian Academy a few weeks ago.

15. Sevier County (11-0)

Cooper Newman just keeps lighting opposing defenses up, with the sophomore quarterback completing an eye-popping 172-of-226 passes for 2,466 yards and 34 touchdowns to zero interceptions.

16. Upperman (11-0)

The Bees remain undefeated and pulled away in a 49-0 victory over Signal Mountain. Upperman has Macon County up next.

17. Lipscomb Academy (3-7)

Lipscomb Academy's Ty Snell (18) throws against MBA during their game at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Oct. 1
Lipscomb Academy's Ty Snell (18) throws against MBA during their game at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's been a trying season for the Mustangs that have played arguably the toughest schedule of any team in the state. The Mustangs had won two straight against Montgomery Bell Academy and Knoxville Catholic. Lipscomb Academy fell 42-28 to McCallie last week.

18. Beech (10-1)

Beech running back D.K. Williams
Beech running back D.K. Williams (44) runs over Smyrna linebacker Brody Hines (7) during an high school football scrimmage Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Hendersonville, Tenn. / Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Senior linebacker Gunnar Clary has been superb in the middle of Beech's defense, racking up over 60 tackles, 10-plus for a loss and multiple sacks.

19. Bartlett (7-3)

All three of the Panthers' losses have come against teams ranked in either Tennessee or Mississippi. One of the team's latest victories came against previously ranked Germantown.

20. Brentwood (9-2)

Gavyn Nelson has been the team's spark plug on offense, totaling over 500-plus all-purpose yards and nine touchdowns so far this season.

21. Greeneville (9-1)

The Green Devils are coming off a 56-7 thrashing of Carter.

22. Father Ryan (7-3)

Father Ryan's Joseph Derrick
Father Ryan's Joseph Derrick (12) looks to pass against Ensworth during the second half at Ensworth High School in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's really hard to fault the Irish for their three losses this season to Brentwood Academy, Ensworth and McCallie. All three teams ranked all season long in the Top 25.

23. West (8-3)

We know the Rebels have the three losses on their record. West had another close call against Halls, 28-27 but followed it up with back-to-back solid wins.

24. Powell (9-2)

Powell had run the table up until last week's 30-18 loss to West. Now the Panthers will gear up for a potential strong postseason run.

25. Marshall County (11-0)

The Tigers finished up the regular season undefeated with a sound 42-5 win over Lexington.

