Top 25 Tennessee high school football rankings (9/26/2024)
It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games continued throughout the state of Tennessee Sep. 19-21 and there was plenty of great action taking place.
TENNESSEE FOOTBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM
The No. 1 team in the Volunteer State remains Baylor followed by the Oakland then McCallie and Maryville.
Here’s the complete breakdown of Tennessee's elite high school football teams, heading into Week 6 of the 2024 season, as we see it.
2024 SBLive Football Top 25 Tennessee high school football rankings
1. Baylor (5-0)
The Red Raiders looked very impressive once again last week, defeating Christian Brothers 45-14 on the road. This week Baylor takes on Brentwood Academy.
2. Oakland (5-0)
The Patriots have been very sound offensively behind the hard running of tailback Tamari Hill, who has rushed for 452 yards and five touchdowns.
3. McCallie (4-1)
The Blue Tornado had their way with Brentwood Academy in a 41-9 rout. This week will face off against Montgomery Bell Academy.
4. Maryville (5-0)
Last week was a close call for the Red Rebels as they narrowly edged out Science Hill, 23-17.
5. Ravenwood (5-0)
The Raptors' offense has been lighting up scoreboards lately, averaging a cool 45 points per contest. Not too shabby.
6. Christ Presbyterian (5-0)
Senior quarterback Hutson Chance has been terrific this season, completing 52-of-84 passes for 900 yards and nine touchdowns.
7. Page (5-0)
Junior defensive back Knight Wilson has been a ball hawk this season, intercepting three passes this fall.
8. Alcoa (3-1)
The Tornadoes had an easier time in last week's tilt with Austin-East, winning 43-7. A home date with Union County is on deck.
9. Ensworth (5-0)
Tim Hasslebeck's bunch improved to 5-0 after grinding out a 17-3 victory over Lipscomb Academy.
10. Collierville (5-0)
Senior quarterback Grant Troutman has been one of the state's most consistent passers, completing 52-of-82 passes for 870 yards and 10 touchdowns.
11. Brentwood Academy (3-2)
Brentwood Academy holds pat at No. 11 after falling in a 41-9 loss to McCallie last week. Next up is No. 1 Baylor this week.
12. Bartlett (3-1)
We just can't wait for the next two games for the Panthers: Houston and Germantown.
13. Whitehaven (4-1)
Upsetting Houston last week opened our eyes and vaulted Whitehaven into the Top 25 rankings this week.
14. Houston (4-1)
Taking the biggest fall this week is Houston after an unexpected 21-14 loss to Whitehaven (see above). Now they'll face one of Mississippi's top teams in Tupelo this week.
15. Franklin Road Academy (5-0)
Another week and another blowout victory for the Panthers, as they cruised to a 51-0 thrashing of Northwest.
16. Cleveland (5-0)
The Blue Raiders just continued in their winning ways, getting by Rhea County, 31-24. An Oct. 18 date with Maryville looms large.
17. Lipscomb Academy (1-4)
Just about any other team would've been tossed out of the rankings, but the Mustangs' four losses are all to ranked teams either in-state or out of state.
18. Sevier County (5-0)
Cooper Newman just keeps lighting opposing defenses up, with the sophomore quarterback completing an eye-popping 82-of-100 passes for 1,119 yards and 16 touchdowns.
19. Upperman (5-0)
The Bees made quick work of White County, pulling away handily in a 49-7 romp. Up next they've got Cumberland County.
20. West (3-2)
The Rebels bounced back from last week's loss to Maryville and rolled past Knoxville Central, 56-14.
21. Powell (4-1)
Powell has a chance the run the table to 8-1 before a Nov. 1st meeting against West at the end of the season.
22. Beech
Senior linebacker Gunnar Clary has been superb in the middle of Beech's defense, racking up 38 tackles, 10 for a loss and two sacks.
23. Riverdale (4-1)
The Warriors have notched impressive back-to-back victories, averaging 32 points per game in wins over Germantown and Rockvale.
24. Germantown (3-2)
The Red Devils bounced back after two straight losses with a 43-6 demolishing of Cordova.
25. Southwind (4-1)
Jaguars' quarterback Kelvin Perkins has looked solid through five games, completing 50-of-97 passes for 757 yards and 11 touchdowns and also rushed for seven more.
Follow SBLive Tennessee throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports