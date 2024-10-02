Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Tennessee Football Player of the Week? (10/2/2024)
Tennessee high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for the state. Teams showcased more of what they’ve got heading into Week 5 of the regular season.
As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Tennessee Football Player of the Week award from September 26-28, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Brett Dobbs, Lincoln County
Yes, Dobbs won last week's designation and is in line to do so again after last week's performance. The running back carried the rock 37 times for 271 yards and five touchdowns in a 42-35 win over Tullahoma.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Brennan Reed, Midway
The senior quarterback was nearly perfect in a 40-20 win over Jellico, completing 7-of-9 passes for 213 yards and two touchdowns.
Sam Pickett III, Marion County
Pickett III accounted for 101 yards and three touchdowns in a 40-6 victory over Brainerd.
Jabari Kemp, Blackman
In Blackman's 28-7 victory over Siegel, Kemp rushed for 95 yards on 25 carries and scored two touchdowns.
Montae Baldwin, Columbia Academy
The senior running back had a strong outing in the team's 37-7 win overEzell-Harding Christian, rushing for 167 yards and four touchdowns.
Blake Owen, Cookeville
Owen had a big night in a 34-0 victory over Warren County, accounting for 211 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns.
Hutson Chance, Christ Presbyterian Academy
The senior signal caller went off in Christ Presbyterian Academy's 49-14 win over Goodpasture Christian, completing 9-of-16 passes for 263 yards and four touchdowns.
Jaden Haywood, East Hamilton
Haywood had a strong outing in the team's 38-8 win over Howard Tech, rushing 174 yards and scored three touchdowns.
Ethan Palk, Upperman
The senior running back only needed nine carries and rushed for 132 yards and scored three touchdowns in a 51-12 win over Cumberland County.
