Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Tennessee Football Player of the Week? (10/21/2024)

Tennessee high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for the state. Teams showcased more of what they’ve got heading into Week 8 of the regular season.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Tennessee Football Player of the Week award from October 17-19, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week’s winner: Xavier Randolph, Giles County
Randolph finished completing 14-of-19 passes for 313 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-8 rout of Grundy County.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Keylan Syam, McCallie
Syam was a magnet to the endzone in McCallie's 41-8 win over Father Ryan, rushing for a game-high 134 yards on 15 carries and scoring five touchdowns.
Blake Waldorf, Watertown
The sophomore quarterback led the way in the team's 45-44 victory over Grundy County, with Waldorf accounting for 385 all-purpose yards and five total touchdowns.
Vince Bryant, Grundy County
Despite being on the losing end against Watertown, Bryant had a big night, rushing for 171 yards on 24 carries and scoring two touchdowns.
Malachi Monroe, Morristown-Hamblen West
Monroe had a solid night in Morristown-Hamblen West's 35-7 win over David Crockett, rushing for 120 yards on 22 carries and scored two touchdowns.
Car'Lando Barton, Friendship Christian
The senior running back had a strong night in 26-23 loss against York Institute, with Barton rushing for 133 yards on 20 carries and scored three touchdowns.
Jared Curtis, Nashville Christian
Curtis went off in Nashville Christian's 46-0 win over Fayetteville, with the quarterback completing 11-of-16 passes for 233 yards and four touchdowns.
Will Johnson, Milan
The Milan signal caller completed all five of his passes for 104 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-8 win over Trezevant last week.
Drew Ray, Lewis County
In Lewis County's 39-0 victory over Zion Christian Academy, with Ray rushing for 143 yards on just 10 attempts and scoring twice.
DK Williams, Beech
Williams has been sensational as a sophomore and he led the way in Beech's 35-20 win over Siegel, rushing for 97 yards, scoring two touchdowns and making nine tackles on defense.
Xavier Randolph, Giles County
The Giles County quarterback is back on the list after leading the way in a 49-0 win over Community, completing 7-of-8 passes for 129 yards and two scores.
