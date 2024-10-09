Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Tennessee Football Player of the Week? (10/9/2024)
Tennessee high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for the state. Teams showcased more of what they’ve got heading into Week 6 of the regular season.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Tennessee Football Player of the Week award from October 3-5, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Blake Owen, Cookeville
Owen had a big night in a 34-0 victory over Warren County, accounting for 211 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Caleb Oates, Giles County
The Giles County running back had a huge night in a 42-21 win over Watertown, with Oates rushing for 244 yards on 37 carries and scored four touchdowns.
DK Woods, Crockett County
Woods led the way in Crockett County's 45-9 win over Obion County, rushing for 166 yards on 17 touches and scoring four times.
Vincent Bryant, Grundy County
One of the top rushing performances came from Bryant in Grundy County's 54-8 win over Community, with the back rushing for 212 yards on 18 carries and scoring four touchdowns.
Tate Surber, McKenzie
Surber had a huge night in McKenzie's 56-0 victory over Perry County, accounting for 215 all-purpose yards and scoring six touchdowns.
Hank Miller, Trinity Christian Academy
The junior linebacker was the leading tackler in Trinity Christian Academy's 60-8 win over Harding Academy, Miller led the way with 11 tackles and 4.5 went for a loss.
Jamarcus Watkins, Clarksville
Watkins made his two catches count in a 47-0 rout of Northwest, hauling in two passes for 76 yards and two touchdowns.
Kaedyn Marable, Battle Ground Academy
The signal caller had a huge night in the team's 61-10 victory over Pope John Paul II, with Marable completing 14-of-15 passes for 199 yards and three touchdowns.
Clayton Gunther, Grace Baptist Academy
Gunther was efficient in the club's 35-6 win over Providence Academy, with the quarterback completing 10-of-15 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns.
Kelvin Perkins, Southwind
Southwind defeated Memphis Central 35-20 last week, Perkins totaled 213 all-purpose yards and scored four total touchdowns.
Kade Atkinson, South Haven Christian
The state's highest scoring game was between Christian Community and South Haven Christian, with the latter winning 86-68. Atkinson led the ground attack with 228 yards and four touchdowns.
