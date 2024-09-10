Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Tennessee Football Player of the Week? (9/10/2024)

High School

We’ve selected eight candidates to choose from this past week’s games

Andy Villamarzo

A West player throws the ball during a scrimmage between West and Catholic High School at Blaine Stadium on Friday, August 9, 2024, / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tennessee high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for the state. Teams showcased more of what they’ve got heading into Week 3 of the regular season.

As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Tennessee Football Player of the Week award from September 5-7, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Tripp Pinion, White County

The senior running back didn’t need many carries to make a lot of noise in the team’s 41-0 win over Warren County. Pinion carried the ball five times for 124 yards and three touchdowns.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 8th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Chandler Day, Houston

In the state's top game of Week 2, Day showed why he's one of the best passers in Tennessee. Day completed 12-of-21 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns in a thrilling 36-30 victory over Germantown. Day also rushed for 92 yards and a score

Quint Smith, Summertown

The 5-foot-11, 225-pound linebacker racked up a team-high 14 tackles in Summertown's 26-12 win over Hickman County.

Caleb Oates, Giles County

Oates ran wild in Giles County's 38-7 win over Fayetteville, rushing for 147 yards on 19 attempts and scoring four toucdowns.

Juan Mejia, Johnson County

The junior running back could not be stopped in a 54-0 rout of Claiborne, rushing for 119 yards on just nine carries and scoring four touchdowns.

JJ Davis, First Assembly Christian

Not many players can say they had the kind of night Davis had. The junior do-everything totaled 189 yards and scored three touchdowns in a 49-38 win over West Carroll.

Nate Zimmerman, Shelbyville Central

The sophomore linebacker led the defensive effort in a 32-28 win over Coffee County Central, tallying 13 tackles, a sack and recovered a fumble.

Kaleb Johnson, Knoxville Catholic

Johnson was terrorizing the Winter Haven (Florida) backfield in a 34-14 win, racking up 14 tackles, four going for a loss and three sacks.

Kaedyn Marable, Battle Ground Academy

One of the state's top quarterbacks shined in a 35-28 win over Nashville Christian. Marable accounted for 404 yards of offense and three touchdowns.

