Elite recruit Deyjhon Pettaway creates his own path in joining brother to play at Texas A&M
Deyjhon Pettaway enjoyed an epiphany as a sophomore two years ago.
“I was shutting down guys that were supposed to be four-star receivers,” said Pettaway, who played cornerback and safety at Katy Paetow High School. “I was like, ‘Man, this is going to be easy.’”
That was the last time Pettaway shared the football field with his older brother, Daymion Sanford, then a senior linebacker at Paetow and now a sophomore linebacker at Texas A&M.
Under Sanford’s guidance since then, Pettaway watched and observed what it took to play big-time college football.
He worked tirelessly on technique and even harder on tackling, a point of concern that sophomore season.
“Eventually my game got better, and I got where I am right now,” Pettaway said.
Where Pettaway stands is one of the best recruits in the Class of 2025, and, like Sanford in the Class of 2023, one of Texas A&M’s top gets. He can play nickel, cornerback or safety for the Aggies.
"From a football standpoint, he's probably the most versatile defensive back we have," Texas A&M defensive backs coach Ishmael Aristide said of Pettaway on the program's social media 'X' account.
The 6-foot, 175-pound Pettaway is ranked 33rd overall in Texas and 24th at his position by 247Sports. This senior season, he had 70 total tackles and two interceptions (including a pick-6). Not many opponents were silly enough to throw to his side of the field.
On Wednesday last week, Pettaway officially signed to the Aggies. In a few weeks, as an early graduate, he will be in College Station, where he elected to room with Sanford.
The boys will reunite on the field for spring ball for the first time since that 2022 Paetow campaign.
“It’s pretty cool,” said their mother, Natasha Sanford. “We have to sometimes slow down the moments and enjoy each one. It’s starting to sink in that they’re going to be in college, on TV together. Watching them every Saturday, it’s going to be awesome.
“To see them develop into grown men at the same time, you can’t ask for anything better.”
But let’s be perfectly clear: While Sanford was instrumental helping Pettaway navigate recruiting and what would be asked of him at the next level, Pettaway did not pick A&M because of his brother.
“Everyone thinks that’s the only reason he’s going to A&M, and that’s completely wrong,” Natasha said. “Deyjhon is a leader. I can’t say he followed his brother. They just pushed each other to be better. He is not a follower by any means.
“He wants to be an adult. He wants to make his own life decisions, and this was one he did on his own.”
Texas A&M wasn’t a shoo-in for Pettaway, who did his due diligence exploring all 25 offers. He had significant interest from other schools that loved him, and that he admired.
Pettaway wanted to be in control of the decision, to the point where he committed to the Aggies in late January without Natasha or Sanford around.
“Kyle Field is amazing,” Pettaway said. “It’s the closest thing to the NFL. I feel that will prepare me for the next level, overcoming the audience and all the stadiums in the SEC. It’s going to help me to stay calm but still dominate my moments.”
Growing up, Sanford was always tough on Pettaway.
“Always the big bro,” Natasha said.
Because of Sanford, Pettaway played up in competition as a child, always going against kids two or three years older.
“There was no excuse to being the youngest of three brothers,” Natasha said. “Daymion has always put all that pressure on him, and I guess it came out great.”’
Pettaway still has a picture of him and Sanford lined up on defense during a game against Conroe his sophomore year.
It’s his favorite keepsake.
“I strapped the receiver down and my brother sacked the QB,” Pettaway said. “Amazing picture.”
During his recruiting, Pettaway leaned on Sanford’s experiences and advice. Sanford reassured his younger brother he had his support, no matter where he ended up.
“I felt like no matter where I was going to go, he was going to be there,” Pettaway said. “But once I told him I was committing, it was a big deal. He told me, ‘Hey, man, stay locked in. It’s the SEC and it’s no joke out there.’”
It’s brotherly love. But on the field, it’s all business.
“Of course, we’re really close, but us competing on the field is a different type of vibe,” Pettaway said. “It’s player to player, not brother to brother. When we’re out there, it’s who can make the play first.”
The brothers share the same no-nonsense, competitive nature on the field. Off it, however, they could not be more different.
Sanford is reserved. A man of few words. He politely declined to be interviewed for this story.
Pettaway, meanwhile, is outspoken. “Vibrant,” Natasha said. "He is such a DB. Very flashy."
When Paetow head football coach David Hicks coached both two years ago, he said it was hard to get a word out of Sanford, but “you couldn’t get Deyjhon to stop talking.”
“But what they both do is compete, and compete hard,” Hicks said.
Pettaway boasts natural ability. He has terrific bloodlines. Not only is Sanford his brother, but his cousin is Jaquaize Pettaway, a sophomore receiver at Oklahoma.
Pettaway’s gift is his speed.
“He is fast,” Hicks said. “He has what you can’t teach. He is fast.”
Pettaway runs a 4.34 40-yard dash. He runs a 10.8 in the 100 meters.
Not coincidentally, the best part of his game is press coverage. He loves being physical at the point of attack, and then using his speed to blanket playmakers anywhere on the field.
“That’s the one thing I really work the most, being that man-to-man guy, getting hands on at the line of scrimmage,” Pettaway said. “Let the receiver know, ‘Hey, I’m here.’”
He looks forward to getting to College Station and “putting some real weight on.”
“College weight is a little different, so I’ve got to work at it,” Pettaway said. “I know I can be 185, 190 (pounds) before the season starts, and I’ll be ready to go.”
Hicks said his three-year starter is “bound for great things.” He doesn’t just mean on the field.
Pettaway gives back to those around him. He always has.
He mentors kids of all ages. He’ll take them out to eat. He’ll coach them on the Paetow fields on Saturdays and Sundays.
“He cares about taking care of others,” Natasha said. “He’s someone who wants to see everyone win. Deyjhon is someone who wants everyone around him to be their best and do their best.”
Work ethic is at the heart of Pettaway’s M.O. Working and overcoming is what he has learned most from Sanford.
It’s the grind that Pettaway looks forward to most at A&M.
“I’m just ready to get started and ball out,” he said. “I feel like once I get up there, it’s going to be a different era than Paetow. I’m excited.”
