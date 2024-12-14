Angleton vs. Smithson Valley: Live score, updates, Texas high school football 5A-Division I state semifinal
Looking to avenge its loss in the 2023 Texas high school football state finals last season, Smithson Valley (12-2) takes on Angleton (13-1) in a Class 5A-Division I state semifinal at Baylor's McLane Stadium in Waco. Kick off is slated for 3:30 p.m. CT.
The Rangers, winners of nine straight, breezed past Flour Bluff, 49-14, in last week's quarterfinal.
Angleton, meanwhile, has sights set on its own history. A win would set a program record for most wins in a season (14) - a mark the Wildcats tied with last week's 24-21 win against La Porte. That win avenged Angleton's only loss of the season - a 35-28 loss in Week 9 on Nov. 1.
Senior quarterback/linebacker Cade Spradling is a do-it-all star for Smithson Valley. He's accounted for 36 touchdowns this season (18 passing, 18 rushing) to go along with 101 tackles and two interceptions on defense.
Opposing him is junior quarterback Bryce Duron - a three-year starter for the Wildcats who has amassed 1,895 yards and 37 total touchdowns (29 passing, eight rushing) while leading an offense that averages 382 yards per game.
Angleton's defense has forced 32 turnovers this season and is allowing a meager 216 yards of offense to opponents this season. Smithson Valley's offense, meanwhile, averages 382 yards per game.
Angleton vs. Smithson Valley, Class 5A-Division I state semifinal game live updates
Updates will be placed here once the game starts; refresh and scroll down for the latest updates.
