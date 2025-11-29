Duncanville vs. Klein Collins: Live updates of Texas high school football Class 6A D1 regional - Nov. 29, 2025
Get game updates from the UIL playoff regional between the Panthers and the Tigers
The Duncanville Panthers (9-1) play the Klein Collins Tigers (11-1) in the UIL Class 6A Division 1 regional on Saturday at Hutto Memorial Stadium.
The game is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.
The winner will play Waxahachie or Cypress Ranch in the quarterfinals.
Players to Watch
Duncanville
- Landon Barnes, Sr., DE - 4-star committed to Ole Miss
- KJ Ford, Sr., DE - 4-star committed to Florida
- Ayson Theus, Sr., WR - 3-star committed to TCU
- Trenton Yancy, Jr., WR - 4-star uncommitted
Klein Collins
- Braydon Schoggin, Sr., QB
- James Brady, Sr., LB
Pick 'Em
Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.
