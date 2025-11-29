High School

Duncanville vs. Klein Collins: Live updates of Texas high school football Class 6A D1 regional - Nov. 29, 2025

Get game updates from the UIL playoff regional between the Panthers and the Tigers

Duncanville's Trenton Yancey runs away from a defender in a game against Dallas South Oak Cliff earlier this year.
Duncanville's Trenton Yancey runs away from a defender in a game against Dallas South Oak Cliff earlier this year.

The Duncanville Panthers (9-1) play the Klein Collins Tigers (11-1) in the UIL Class 6A Division 1 regional on Saturday at Hutto Memorial Stadium.

The game is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

The winner will play Waxahachie or Cypress Ranch in the quarterfinals.

Players to Watch

Duncanville

  • Landon Barnes, Sr., DE - 4-star committed to Ole Miss
  • KJ Ford, Sr., DE - 4-star committed to Florida
  • Ayson Theus, Sr., WR - 3-star committed to TCU
  • Trenton Yancy, Jr., WR - 4-star uncommitted

Klein Collins

  • Braydon Schoggin, Sr., QB
  • James Brady, Sr., LB

Pick 'Em

Published
