Gilmer vs. Tyler Chapel Hill: Live score, updates of Texas high school football showdown (9/6/2024)
It’s the second week of the 2024 Texas high school football season, and a matchup of two East Texas powerhouses is on tap Friday.
Defending UIL 4A Division II champion Gilmer (0-1) travels to Tyler to face Chapel Hill (1-0) - which played in last season’s 4A Division I championship game - on Friday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m., and the game is being streamed live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).
Chapel Hill comes in at No. 25 in the latest SBLive Texas Top 25 football rankings.
Scroll down for the latest score and game updates as it happens and refresh this post for the latest developments.
PREGAME: GILMER VS. TYLER CHAPEL HILL
PREGAME NOTES
- Gilmer and Tyler Chapel Hill set to warm up before Friday night's game at Bulldog Stadium.
About Gilmer:
The Buckeyes appeared to be on their way to a home win in their season opener, taking a 15-7 lead on Pine Tree at halftime. But in the second half, it was all Pirates, as they shut down Gilmer and rallied to stun the Buckeyes, 22-15, the first time Pine Tree beat Gilmer since 2022.
About Tyler Chapel Hill:
The Bulldogs started their season on a strong note, as they handled Jasper, 56-20. Tailback Rickey Stewart, a University of Texas commit, led the way as he rushed for 225 yards on just 10 carries. Also, Chapel Hill brings back quarterback Demetrius Brisbon, who is committed to Baylor.
