Texas high school football computer rankings (10/29/2024)

High School on SI's custom rankings formula for every UIL, TAPPS classification in Texas high school football entering Week 10

North Shore's Devin Sanchez (left) squares off with Atascocita receiver Brodrick Malone.
North Shore's Devin Sanchez (left) squares off with Atascocita receiver Brodrick Malone. / Photo by Rob August/SBLive

The Texas high school football playoffs are creeping up and district titles are hitting a pivotal stride and High School on SI is dropping its latest computer rankings entering a big slate of games.

The computers sees the same national powerhouses as the top teams in UIL Class 6A, but differs in anointing Southlake Carroll as the No. 1 team, instead of Duncanville, High School On SI's No. 2 team in the nation. San Antonio Pieper hangs onto No. 1 in 5A Division I.

Our computer rankings run parallel to SBLive's human power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.

How did the rest of the state, down to every UIL and TAPPS classification, fare?

Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are SBLive's latest Texas high school football computer rankings, as of October 29, 2024:

UIL CLASS 6A

1. Southlake Carroll (9-0)

1.136 pts

2. Duncanville (7-0)

1.122 pts

3. Coppell (8-0)

1.076 pts

4. Atascocita (8-1)

0.988 pts

5. Westlake (7-1)

0.986 pts

UIL CLASS 5A DIVISION I

1. Pieper (8-0)

1.104

2. A&M Consolidated (9-0)

1.068

3. Highland Park (7-1)

0.931

4. Pharr-San Juan-Amano North (8-0)

0.895

5. Denton Ryan (7-1)

0.891

UIL CLASS 5A DIVISION II

1. Texas (8-0)

1.020

2. Alamo Heights (9-0)

3. Randle (8-0)

4. Argyle (7-1)

0.939

5. Del Valle (8-0)

0.929

UIL CLASS 4A DIVISION I

1. Celina (8-0)

1.193

2. Alvarado (8-0)

3. Kilgore (7-2)

0.964

4. Stephenville (7-1)

0.952

5. Pine Tree (7-1)

0.940

UIL CLASS 4A DIVISION II

1. Sinton (8-0)

1.067

2. Seminole (7-0)

1.046

3. Carthage (7-1)

1.002

4. Brock (7-0)

0.984

5. Hamshire-Fannett (7-1)

0.943

UIL CLASS 3A DIVISION I

1. Jefferson (8-0)

1.030

2. Edna (8-0)

0.019

3. Columbus (7-1)

0.945

4. Liberty-Eylau (7-1)

0.920

5. Hitchcock (7-1)

0.903

UIL CLASS 3A DIVISION II

1. East Bernard (8-0)

1.152

2. Poth (8-0)

1.078

3. Grand Saline (8-0)

0.970

4. Wall (8-1)

0.958

5. New Diana (8-0)

0.830

UIL CLASS 2A DIVISION I

1. Sunray (8-0)

1.071

2. Stamford (8-0)

1.064

3. Hawley (8-0)

0.960

4. Ganado (7-1)

0.918

5. Hamilton (8-0)

0.908

UIL CLASS 2A DIVISION II

1. Collinsville (8-0)

0.959

2. Gruver (9-0)

0.945

3. Agua Dulce (8-0)

4. Wink (7-1)

0.893

5. Ropes (8-0)

0.873

UIL CLASS 1A DIVISION I (6-MAN)

1. Buena Vista (8-0)

1.093

2. May (8-0)

1.028

3. Whiteface (8-0)

1.021

4. Abbott (8-0)

1.019

5. Saint Jo (7-0)

0.982

UIL CLASS 1A DIVISION II (6-MAN)

1. Jayton (9-0)

1.133

2. Benjamin (5-1)

0.849

3. Zephyr (8-1)

0.837

4. Motley County (8-0)

0.827

5. Strawn (6-2)

0.813

TAPPS DIVISION I (11-MAN)

1. Liberty Christian (8-1)

1.012

2. Prestonwood Christian (10-2)

0.923

3. Antonion Prep (6-2)

0.826

4. St. Michael's (8-1)

0.773

5. Parish Episcopal (4-3)

TAPPS DIVISION II (11-MAN)

1. All Saints (8-0)

0.964

2. St. Joseph's Academy (7-1)

0.893

3. Regents (8-1)

0.880

4. Second Baptist (8-3)

0.844

5. The Woodlands Christian Academy

0.792

TAPPS DIVISION III (11-MAN)

1. Holy Cross (10-0)

1.038

2. Lubbock Christian (7-1)

0.868

3. Pantego Christian (6-1)

0.741

4. Dallas Christian (6-2)

0.725

5. New Braunfels Christian Academy (6-1)

0.685

TAPPS DIVISION IV (11-MAN)

1. Brazos Christian (8-0)

0.986

2. First Baptist (8-1)

0.870

3. Central Texas Christian (6-1)

0.760

4. Live Oak Classical (6-3)

0.596

5. Sacred Heart (4-3)

0.558

TAPPS DIVISION I (6-MAN)

1. First Baptist Christian (6-0)

1.043

2. Emery/Weiner (7-0)

0.828

3. The Christian School at Castle Hills (5-2)

0.795

4. Westbury Christian (7-1)

0.783

5. Trinity School of Midland (6-2)

0.758

TAPPS DIVISION II (6-MAN)

1. Heritage Christian (8-0)

0.834

2. Nazarene Christian Academy (6-2)

0.779

3. Alpha Omega Academy (3-0)

0.773

4. Victory Christian Academy (4-2)

0.738

5. Fellowship Academy (4-1)

0.733

TAPPS DIVISION III (6-MAN)

1. Heritage Christian (8-0)

0.987

2. Wichita Christian (8-0)

0.897

3. Christian Heritage (6-1)

0.754

4. Kingdom Prep Academy (7-1)

0.745

5. Valor Prep (3-1)

0.689

-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx

Published
Andy Buhler is a Regional Editor of Texas and the national breaking news desk. He brings more than five years of experience covering high school sports across the state of Washington and beyond, where he covered the likes of Paolo Banchero and Tari Eason served on state tournament seeding committees. He works on the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 national boys basketball rankings. He has covered everything from the Final Four, MLS in Atlanta to local velodrome before diving into the world of preps. His bylines can be found in The News Tribune (Tacoma, Washington), The Associated Press, The Columbian (Vancouver, Washington), The Oregonian and more. He holds a degree from Gonzaga and is based out of Portland, Oregon.

