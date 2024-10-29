Texas high school football computer rankings (10/29/2024)
The Texas high school football playoffs are creeping up and district titles are hitting a pivotal stride and High School on SI is dropping its latest computer rankings entering a big slate of games.
The computers sees the same national powerhouses as the top teams in UIL Class 6A, but differs in anointing Southlake Carroll as the No. 1 team, instead of Duncanville, High School On SI's No. 2 team in the nation. San Antonio Pieper hangs onto No. 1 in 5A Division I.
Our computer rankings run parallel to SBLive's human power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
How did the rest of the state, down to every UIL and TAPPS classification, fare?
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are SBLive's latest Texas high school football computer rankings, as of October 29, 2024:
UIL CLASS 6A
1. Southlake Carroll (9-0)
1.136 pts
2. Duncanville (7-0)
1.122 pts
3. Coppell (8-0)
1.076 pts
4. Atascocita (8-1)
0.988 pts
5. Westlake (7-1)
0.986 pts
UIL CLASS 5A DIVISION I
1. Pieper (8-0)
1.104
2. A&M Consolidated (9-0)
1.068
3. Highland Park (7-1)
0.931
4. Pharr-San Juan-Amano North (8-0)
0.895
5. Denton Ryan (7-1)
0.891
UIL CLASS 5A DIVISION II
1. Texas (8-0)
1.020
2. Alamo Heights (9-0)
3. Randle (8-0)
4. Argyle (7-1)
0.939
5. Del Valle (8-0)
0.929
UIL CLASS 4A DIVISION I
1. Celina (8-0)
1.193
2. Alvarado (8-0)
3. Kilgore (7-2)
0.964
4. Stephenville (7-1)
0.952
5. Pine Tree (7-1)
0.940
UIL CLASS 4A DIVISION II
1. Sinton (8-0)
1.067
2. Seminole (7-0)
1.046
3. Carthage (7-1)
1.002
4. Brock (7-0)
0.984
5. Hamshire-Fannett (7-1)
0.943
UIL CLASS 3A DIVISION I
1. Jefferson (8-0)
1.030
2. Edna (8-0)
0.019
3. Columbus (7-1)
0.945
4. Liberty-Eylau (7-1)
0.920
5. Hitchcock (7-1)
0.903
UIL CLASS 3A DIVISION II
1. East Bernard (8-0)
1.152
2. Poth (8-0)
1.078
3. Grand Saline (8-0)
0.970
4. Wall (8-1)
0.958
5. New Diana (8-0)
0.830
UIL CLASS 2A DIVISION I
1. Sunray (8-0)
1.071
2. Stamford (8-0)
1.064
3. Hawley (8-0)
0.960
4. Ganado (7-1)
0.918
5. Hamilton (8-0)
0.908
UIL CLASS 2A DIVISION II
1. Collinsville (8-0)
0.959
2. Gruver (9-0)
0.945
3. Agua Dulce (8-0)
4. Wink (7-1)
0.893
5. Ropes (8-0)
0.873
UIL CLASS 1A DIVISION I (6-MAN)
1. Buena Vista (8-0)
1.093
2. May (8-0)
1.028
3. Whiteface (8-0)
1.021
4. Abbott (8-0)
1.019
5. Saint Jo (7-0)
0.982
UIL CLASS 1A DIVISION II (6-MAN)
1. Jayton (9-0)
1.133
2. Benjamin (5-1)
0.849
3. Zephyr (8-1)
0.837
4. Motley County (8-0)
0.827
5. Strawn (6-2)
0.813
TAPPS DIVISION I (11-MAN)
1. Liberty Christian (8-1)
1.012
2. Prestonwood Christian (10-2)
0.923
3. Antonion Prep (6-2)
0.826
4. St. Michael's (8-1)
0.773
5. Parish Episcopal (4-3)
TAPPS DIVISION II (11-MAN)
1. All Saints (8-0)
0.964
2. St. Joseph's Academy (7-1)
0.893
3. Regents (8-1)
0.880
4. Second Baptist (8-3)
0.844
5. The Woodlands Christian Academy
0.792
TAPPS DIVISION III (11-MAN)
1. Holy Cross (10-0)
1.038
2. Lubbock Christian (7-1)
0.868
3. Pantego Christian (6-1)
0.741
4. Dallas Christian (6-2)
0.725
5. New Braunfels Christian Academy (6-1)
0.685
TAPPS DIVISION IV (11-MAN)
1. Brazos Christian (8-0)
0.986
2. First Baptist (8-1)
0.870
3. Central Texas Christian (6-1)
0.760
4. Live Oak Classical (6-3)
0.596
5. Sacred Heart (4-3)
0.558
TAPPS DIVISION I (6-MAN)
1. First Baptist Christian (6-0)
1.043
2. Emery/Weiner (7-0)
0.828
3. The Christian School at Castle Hills (5-2)
0.795
4. Westbury Christian (7-1)
0.783
5. Trinity School of Midland (6-2)
0.758
TAPPS DIVISION II (6-MAN)
1. Heritage Christian (8-0)
0.834
2. Nazarene Christian Academy (6-2)
0.779
3. Alpha Omega Academy (3-0)
0.773
4. Victory Christian Academy (4-2)
0.738
5. Fellowship Academy (4-1)
0.733
TAPPS DIVISION III (6-MAN)
1. Heritage Christian (8-0)
0.987
2. Wichita Christian (8-0)
0.897
3. Christian Heritage (6-1)
0.754
4. Kingdom Prep Academy (7-1)
0.745
5. Valor Prep (3-1)
0.689
