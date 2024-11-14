Texas high school football computer rankings (11/13/2024)
The Texas high school football playoffs have arrived, district titles are minted and High School on SI is dropping its latest computer rankings entering the 2024 UIL postseason.
Our computer rankings run parallel to SBLive's human power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
SBLive's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
How did the rest of the state, down to every UIL and TAPPS classification, fare?
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are SBLive's latest Texas high school football computer rankings, as of November 13, 2024:
UIL CLASS 6A
1. Southlake Carroll (10-0)
1.057 pts
2. Coppell (10-0)
1.076 pts
3. Duncanville (9-0)
1.122 pts
4. North Shore (10-0)
1.040 pts
5. Westlake (9-1)
1.007 pts
6. Byron Nelson (8-2)
0.987 pts
7. Frenship (9-1)
0.984 pts
8. Atascocita (9-1)
0.963 pts
9. Trinity (9-1)
0.961 pts
10. Katy (9-1)
0.932 pts
UIL CLASS 5A DIVISION I
1. Pieper (10-0)
1.012
2. A&M Consolidated (11-0)
0.969
3. Highland Park (9-1)
0.933
4. Aledo (9-1)
0.903
5. Lufkin (9-1)
0.899
UIL CLASS 5A DIVISION II
1. Texas (10-0)
1.038
2. Randle (10-0)
1.006
3. Alamo Heights (10-0)
0.961
4. Port Neches Groves (9-1)
0.939
5. Argyle (9-1)
0.954
UIL CLASS 4A DIVISION I
1. Celina (10-0)
1.179
2. Stephenville (9-1)
1.016
3. Alvarado (10-0)
0.984
4. Pine Tree (7-1)
0.971
5. Randall (9-1)
0.906
UIL CLASS 4A DIVISION II
1. Sinton (10-0)
1.039
2. Carthage (9-1)
0.964
3. Hamshire-Fannett (9-1)
0.957
4. Greenwood (9-1)
0.932
5. Seminole (9-1)
0.922
UIL CLASS 3A DIVISION I
1. Jefferson (10-0)
1.020
2. Edna (10-0)
1.012
3. Columbus (9-1)
0.997
4. Bushland (8-1)
0.962
5. Hitchcock (8-1)
0.945
UIL CLASS 3A DIVISION II
1. Poth (10-0)
1.005
2. East Bernard (9-1)
1.001
3. Grand Saline (10-0)
0.975
4. Wall (9-1)
0.971
5. Tolar (9-1)
0.896
UIL CLASS 2A DIVISION I
1. Sunray (10-0)
1.051
2. Stamford (10-0)
0.990
3. Mason (9-1)
0.954
4. Ganado (9-1)
0.928
5. Honey Grove (9-1)
0.907
UIL CLASS 2A DIVISION II
1. Muenster (8-2)
0.931
2. Ropes (10-0)
0.925
3. Collinsville (9-1)
0.914
4. Wink (9-1)
0.887
5. Windhorst (9-1)
0.879
UIL CLASS 1A DIVISION I (6-MAN)
1. Buena Vista (9-0)
1.150
2. Whiteface (10-0)
1.025
3. Abbott (10-0)
0.992
4. Gordon (10-0)
0.983
5. Happy (9-1)
0.976
UIL CLASS 1A DIVISION II (6-MAN)
1. Jayton (10-0)
1.026
2. Zephyr (10-1)
0.907
3. Benjamin (7-1)
0.860
4. Motley County (10-0)
0.843
5. Cherokee (8-1)
0.802
TAPPS DIVISION I (11-MAN)
1. Liberty Christian (9-1)
0.986
2. Prestonwood Christian (9-2)
0.858
3. Antonion Prep (8-2)
0.798
5. Parish Episcopal (6-4)
0.743
5. St. Michael's (9-2)
0.724
TAPPS DIVISION II (11-MAN)
1. All Saints (10-0)
1.003
2. St. Joseph's Academy (9-1)
0.952
3. Regents (9-1)
0.907
4. Fort Worth Christian (7-3)
0.774
5. Second Baptist (9-5
0.757
TAPPS DIVISION III (11-MAN)
1. Holy Cross (10-0)
0.970
2. Lubbock Christian (9-1)
0.922
3. Dallas Christian (8-2)
0.757
4. Legacy Prep Christian Academy
0.725
5. New Braunfels Christian Academy (8-1)
0.716
TAPPS DIVISION IV (11-MAN)
1. Brazos Christian (10-0)
0.964
2. First Baptist (9-1)
0.841
3. Central Texas Christian (8-1)
0.801
4. Live Oak Classical (7-3)
0.633
5. Sacred Heart (5-4)
0.558
TAPPS DIVISION I (6-MAN)
1. First Baptist Christian (8-0)
1.013
2. Emery/Weiner (8-1)
0.856
3. The Christian School at Castle Hills (7-2)
0.829
4. Trinity School of Midland (7-3)
0.744
5. Westbury Christian (7-2)
0.742
TAPPS DIVISION II (6-MAN)
1. Alpha Omega Academy (5-0)
0.849
2. Fellowship Academy (5-0)
0.826
3. Heritage Christian (9-0)
0.815
4. Victory Christian Academy (6-1)
0.809
5. Nazarene Christian Academy (6-2)
0.756
TAPPS DIVISION III (6-MAN)
1. Heritage Christian (10-0)
0.987
2. Wichita Christian (10-0)
0.897
3. Kingdom Prep Academy (9-1)
0.780
4. Christian Heritage (8-1)
0.740
5. Covenant Preparatory School
0.671
