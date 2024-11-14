Texas high school football computer rankings (11/13/2024)

High School

Westlake's Grady Bartlett (36) rushes during UIL 6A football showdown with Atascocita on Friday, Sept 13, 2024, at Westlake.
The Texas high school football playoffs have arrived, district titles are minted and High School on SI is dropping its latest computer rankings entering the 2024 UIL postseason.

SBLive's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.

How did the rest of the state, down to every UIL and TAPPS classification, fare?

Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are SBLive's latest Texas high school football computer rankings, as of November 13, 2024:

UIL CLASS 6A

1. Southlake Carroll (10-0)

1.057 pts

2. Coppell (10-0)

1.076 pts

3. Duncanville (9-0)

1.122 pts

4. North Shore (10-0)

1.040 pts

5. Westlake (9-1)

1.007 pts

6. Byron Nelson (8-2)

0.987 pts

7. Frenship (9-1)

0.984 pts

8. Atascocita (9-1)

0.963 pts

9. Trinity (9-1)

0.961 pts

10. Katy (9-1)

0.932 pts

UIL CLASS 5A DIVISION I

1. Pieper (10-0)

1.012

2. A&M Consolidated (11-0)

0.969

3. Highland Park (9-1)

0.933

4. Aledo (9-1)

0.903

5. Lufkin (9-1)

0.899

UIL CLASS 5A DIVISION II

1. Texas (10-0)

1.038

2. Randle (10-0)

1.006

3. Alamo Heights (10-0)

0.961

4. Port Neches Groves (9-1)

0.939

5. Argyle (9-1)

0.954

UIL CLASS 4A DIVISION I

1. Celina (10-0)

1.179

2. Stephenville (9-1)

1.016

3. Alvarado (10-0)

0.984

4. Pine Tree (7-1)

0.971

5. Randall (9-1)

0.906

UIL CLASS 4A DIVISION II

1. Sinton (10-0)

1.039

2. Carthage (9-1)

0.964

3. Hamshire-Fannett (9-1)

0.957

4. Greenwood (9-1)

0.932

5. Seminole (9-1)

0.922

UIL CLASS 3A DIVISION I

1. Jefferson (10-0)

1.020

2. Edna (10-0)

1.012

3. Columbus (9-1)

0.997

4. Bushland (8-1)

0.962

5. Hitchcock (8-1)

0.945

UIL CLASS 3A DIVISION II

1. Poth (10-0)

1.005

2. East Bernard (9-1)

1.001

3. Grand Saline (10-0)

0.975

4. Wall (9-1)

0.971

5. Tolar (9-1)

0.896

UIL CLASS 2A DIVISION I

1. Sunray (10-0)

1.051

2. Stamford (10-0)

0.990

3. Mason (9-1)

0.954

4. Ganado (9-1)

0.928

5. Honey Grove (9-1)

0.907

UIL CLASS 2A DIVISION II

1. Muenster (8-2)

0.931

2. Ropes (10-0)

0.925

3. Collinsville (9-1)

0.914

4. Wink (9-1)

0.887

5. Windhorst (9-1)

0.879

UIL CLASS 1A DIVISION I (6-MAN)

1. Buena Vista (9-0)

1.150

2. Whiteface (10-0)

1.025

3. Abbott (10-0)

0.992

4. Gordon (10-0)

0.983

5. Happy (9-1)

0.976

UIL CLASS 1A DIVISION II (6-MAN)

1. Jayton (10-0)

1.026

2. Zephyr (10-1)

0.907

3. Benjamin (7-1)

0.860

4. Motley County (10-0)

0.843

5. Cherokee (8-1)

0.802

TAPPS DIVISION I (11-MAN)

1. Liberty Christian (9-1)

0.986

2. Prestonwood Christian (9-2)

0.858

3. Antonion Prep (8-2)

0.798

5. Parish Episcopal (6-4)

0.743

5. St. Michael's (9-2)

0.724

TAPPS DIVISION II (11-MAN)

1. All Saints (10-0)

1.003

2. St. Joseph's Academy (9-1)

0.952

3. Regents (9-1)

0.907

4. Fort Worth Christian (7-3)

0.774

5. Second Baptist (9-5

0.757

TAPPS DIVISION III (11-MAN)

1. Holy Cross (10-0)

0.970

2. Lubbock Christian (9-1)

0.922

3. Dallas Christian (8-2)

0.757

4. Legacy Prep Christian Academy

0.725

5. New Braunfels Christian Academy (8-1)

0.716

TAPPS DIVISION IV (11-MAN)

1. Brazos Christian (10-0)

0.964

2. First Baptist (9-1)

0.841

3. Central Texas Christian (8-1)

0.801

4. Live Oak Classical (7-3)

0.633

5. Sacred Heart (5-4)

0.558

TAPPS DIVISION I (6-MAN)

1. First Baptist Christian (8-0)

1.013

2. Emery/Weiner (8-1)

0.856

3. The Christian School at Castle Hills (7-2)

0.829

4. Trinity School of Midland (7-3)

0.744

5. Westbury Christian (7-2)

0.742

TAPPS DIVISION II (6-MAN)

1. Alpha Omega Academy (5-0)

0.849

2. Fellowship Academy (5-0)

0.826

3. Heritage Christian (9-0)

0.815

4. Victory Christian Academy (6-1)

0.809

5. Nazarene Christian Academy (6-2)

0.756

TAPPS DIVISION III (6-MAN)

1. Heritage Christian (10-0)

0.987

2. Wichita Christian (10-0)

0.897

3. Kingdom Prep Academy (9-1)

0.780

4. Christian Heritage (8-1)

0.740

5. Covenant Preparatory School

0.671

