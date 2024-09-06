Texas high school football scores, live updates of Week 2 (9/5/ 2024)
After a Week 1 of the 2024 Texas high school football packed with parity, upsets, a little bit of chalk and plenty of head-turning highlights, Week 2 is underway.
SBLive is tracking the latest scores from games spanning all classifications, associations and corners of the Lone Star State.
That includes live coverage of Mansfield Timberview's UIL class 5A matchup with Denton Ryan and Daingerfield's 3A showdown with Tatum.
Scroll down and click on SBLive's Texas high school football scoreboard:
STATEWIDE TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
CLASS 5A-D1 SCORES | 5A-D2 SCORES
CLASS 4A-D1 SCORES | 4A-D2 SCORES
CLASS 3A-D1 SCORES | 3A-D2 SCORES
CLASS 2A-D1 SCORES | 2A-D2 SCORES
CLASS 1A-D1 (6-MAN) SCORES | 1A-D2 (6-MAN) SCORES
TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM
—
More Texas high school football
—
2024 Texas high school football preview
Stay with SBLive's preseason coverage in the lead up to the 2024 Texas high school football season and the start of games on Thursday.
- Who are the 25 best teams in Texas, regardless of classification or association? Here are the SBLive Preseason Texas Power 25 rankings, as well as the 20 winningest active coaches.
- Who are the 100 most important high school football players in Texas? We scoured the state and counted down from 100 to 1: Part 1 (100-51) |Part 2 (50-1)
- We're taking a position-by-position look at the top players returning in the Lone Star State this fall, starting with 50 quarterbacks, 70 running backs, 40 wide receivers, 25 tight ends, 25 offensive linemen, 30 cornerbacks, 25 safeties, 45 linebackers and 25 kickers/punters.
- Finally, we examined offseason player movement and the 12 transfers that will have the biggest impact in the fall.
- Who are the most underrated teams in the Lone Star State entering the season? We're taking a look by region at the programs poised to out-perform expectations, starting with North Texas, Southeast Texas and Central Texas.
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
DOWNLOAD THE SBLIVE APP
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx