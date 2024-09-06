High School

Texas high school football scores, live updates of Week 2 (9/5/ 2024)

Follow live for SBLive's scoreboard: Scores or results from Week 2 of the UIL season

Andy Buhler

Ryan's Tyrese Weaver deflects a pass meant for Abilene's Ryland Bradford in a 5A Division I playoff game on Nov. 17, 2023.
Ryan's Tyrese Weaver deflects a pass meant for Abilene's Ryland Bradford in a 5A Division I playoff game on Nov. 17, 2023. / Ronald W. Erdrich/Reporter-News / USA TODAY NETWORK

After a Week 1 of the 2024 Texas high school football packed with parity, upsets, a little bit of chalk and plenty of head-turning highlights, Week 2 is underway.

SBLive is tracking the latest scores from games spanning all classifications, associations and corners of the Lone Star State.

That includes live coverage of Mansfield Timberview's UIL class 5A matchup with Denton Ryan and Daingerfield's 3A showdown with Tatum.

Scroll down and click on SBLive's Texas high school football scoreboard:

STATEWIDE TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

TOP 25 TEXAS SCOREBOARD

CLASS 6A SCORES

CLASS 5A-D1 SCORES | 5A-D2 SCORES

CLASS 4A-D1 SCORES | 4A-D2 SCORES

CLASS 3A-D1 SCORES | 3A-D2 SCORES

CLASS 2A-D1 SCORES | 2A-D2 SCORES

CLASS 1A-D1 (6-MAN) SCORES | 1A-D2 (6-MAN) SCORES

TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM

