Top 25 Texas high school boys basketball rankings (1/14/2025)
There was significant shake-up at the bottom of this week’s 2024-25 Texas high school boys basketball power rankings.
Seven Lakes, San Antonio Jay and El Paso Chapin are in. Prosper, Flower Mound Marcus and Ridge Point are out.
San Antonio Brennan, Allen, Fort Bend Marshall, Lake Ridge and Duncanville remained the top five. Overall, there was no change in the top 20 as all of those teams took care of business last week.
All results are as of Saturday, Jan. 11. Class 6A and 5A teams are considered. Records in parentheses are overall and district play.
1. Brennan (San Antonio, TX) (21-2, 8-0)
Previous Rank: 1. Last week: Def. Taft (101-25), Def. Warren (86-37).
Brennan is averaging 96 points per game in its last four games. The Bears have won 10 in a row.
Up next: At Sotomayor, Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.
2. Allen (Allen, TX) (22-1, 8-0)
Previous Rank: 2. Last week: Def. Rock Hill (75-54), Def. Plano (62-41).
Allen has won 14 in a row. The Eagles are winning by an average of 21.3 points per game over that span.
Up next: Vs. McKinney, 7 p.m., Tuesday
3. Fort Bend Marshall (Missouri City, TX) (25-2, 5-0)
Previous Rank: 3. Last week: Def. Victoria West (62-17), Def. Terry (100-18).
Marshall reached triple figures in scoring for the first time this season in its win over Terry on Friday. The Buffs are winners of 10 straight.
Up next: At Lamar Consolidated, Friday, 7 p.m.
4. Lake Ridge (Mansfield, TX) (24-2, 4-0)
Previous Rank: 4. Last week: Def. Crowley (67-58), Def. Weatherford (60-48).
Lake Ridge has won four in a row since a loss to No. 2 Allen in late December. The Eagles are only allowing 50.2 points per game this season.
Up next: Vs. Mansfield Legacy, Tuesday, 8 p.m.
5. Duncanville (Duncanville, TX) (12-6, 4-0)
Previous Rank: 5. Last week: Def. Horn (60-49), Def, Mesquite (102-64).
Duncanville’s only in-state loss this season was to Dallas Kimball in early November, 70-69. The Panthers are being led by senior Kayden Edwards, who is averaging 26.4 points and 2.2 steals per game.
Up next: Vs. Cedar Hill, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.
6. Shadow Creek (Pearland, TX) (21-2, 8-0)
Previous Rank: 6. Last week: Def. South Houston (81-65), Def. Sam Rayburn (85-50).
Shadow Creek has won 17 of its last 18 games. The Sharks have scored 81 or more points in each of their last three games.
Up next: At Alvin, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
7. Stony Point (Round Rock, TX) (21-4, 8-0)
Previous Rank: 7. Last week: Def. Round Rock (66-60).
It was a light week for the Tigers as they had an open date Friday. Stony Point is averaging 77.8 points per game this season.
Up next: At Vandegrift, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
8. West Brook (Beaumont, TX) (24-1, 5-0)
Previous Rank: 8. Last week: Def. Sterling (60-55), Def. Port Arthur Memorial (72-55).
West Brook has won 21 straight games. Its only loss this season is a 58-50 setback to Fort Bend Bush on Nov. 29.
Up next: Vs. Barbers Hill, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
9. Veterans Memorial (Corpus Christi, TX) (27-0, 8-0)
Previous Rank: 9. Last week: Def. Corpus Christi Ray (86-55), Def. Alice (101-60).
Veterans Memorial’s dominance continues. The Eagles reached the 100-point mark for the third time this season last week. They are averaging 84.6 points per game.
Up next: Vs. Flour Bluff, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.
10. Katy Jordan (Fulshear, TX) (23-2, 8-0)
Previous Rank: 10. Last week: Def. Tompkins (60-39), Def. Mayde Creek (66-48).
Jordan is back at full health after missing two starters and two reserves in a couple of games. It didn’t affect the scoreboard as the Warriors look to be cruising toward a potential first district title.
Up next: At Morton Ranch, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
11. North Crowley (Fort Worth, TX) (21-4, 3-1)
Previous Rank: 11. Last week: Def. Weatherford (65-59), Def. Boswell (57-49).
North Crowley rebounded from a seven-point loss to No. 4 Lake Ridge with a pair of nice wins last week. A rivalry game against 17-9 Crowley looms Saturday.
Up next: Vs. Mansfield, Tuesday, 8 p.m.
12. Lancaster (Lancaster, TX) (17-5, 3-1)
Previous Rank: 12. Last week: Def. Mesquite (81-52), Def. Waxahachie (74-65).
Lancaster extended its win streak to six games. But a marquee test arrives Tuesday as the Tigers visit 14-7 DeSoto.
Up next: At DeSoto, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.
13. Guyer (Denton, TX) (20-6, 4-1)
Previous Rank: 13. Last week: Def. Lewisville (70-53), Def. Braswell (55-51).
Guyer has won six of its last seven games. In those wins, the Wildcats are giving up only 50.2 points per game.
Up next: Vs. Flower Mound, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
14. Mansfield Summit (Arlington, TX) (19-6, 5-0)
Previous Rank: 14. Last week: Def. Burleson (72-32), Def. Mansfield Timberview (52-48).
Three of Summit’s losses have come to state-ranked teams, and the Jaguars are coming off a thrilling win against rival Timberview. Summit is allowing a stingy 46.4 points per game.
Up next: At Everman, Friday, 7 p.m.
15. Ellison (Killeen, TX) (17-5, 1-0)
Previous Rank: 15. Last week: Def. University (55-47).
Ellison got its District 16-5A campaign going with a nice win. The Eagles are giving up only 49.9 points per game.
Up next: At Belton, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
16. Plano East (Plano, TX) (18-4, 6-2)
Previous Rank: 16. Last week: Def. Princeton (74-44), Def. Plano West (76-61).
Defending Class 6A state champion East snapped a skid of three losses in four games with a pair of decisive wins last week. Defense paved the way as East gave up an average of 52.5 points per game last week.
Up next: At Prosper, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
17. Atascocita (Humble, TX) (17-4, 5-0)
Previous Rank: 17. Last week: Def. Channelview (91-57), Def. Goose Creek Memorial (80-45).
Atascocita has won 10 of its last 11 games. It has not been threatened in a win since a 47-46 decision against Ridge Point on Nov. 23.
Up next: Vs. C.C. King, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
18. Highland Park (Dallas, TX) (19-4, 5-0)
Previous Rank: 18. Last week: Def. Newman Smith (86-62), Def. Frisco Reedy (71-52).
Highland Park is 19-1 since starting the season 0-3. The Scots are winning by an average of 16.8 points per game.
Up next: At Creekview, Tuesday, 7:15 p.m.
19. Westwood (Round Rock, TX) (25-1, 7-1)
Previous Rank: 19. Last week: Def. Vandegrift (52-38), Def. Vista Ridge (45-36).
After an 88-59 loss to No. 7 Stony Point, Westwood got back on the winning track with ease. The Warriors gave up an average of 37 points per game in last week’s wins.
Up next: At McNeil, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
20. Steele (Cibolo, TX) (23-2, 4-0)
Previous Rank: 20. Last week: Def. Davenport (75-59), Def. San Marcos (80-69).
Steele’s only losses this season have been to 21-4 Austin St. Michael’s and No. 2 Allen. The Knights have won four in a row since that Dec. 27 loss to Allen.
Up next: At Canyon, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
21. Lufkin (Lufkin, TX) (25-2, 8-0)
Previous Rank: 21. Last week: Def. Jacksonville (81-51).
Lufkin has won 22 games in a row. The Panthers are giving up 46 points per game.
Up next: At Whitehouse, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.
22. Heritage (Frisco, TX) (19-4, 5-0)
Previous Rank: 22. Last week: Def. Lebanon Trail (83-30), Def. Centennial (55-36).
Heritage has won 17 of its last 18 games. Junior guard Cameron Lomax (21.5 points per game, 4.2 rebounds per game, 3.8 assists per game, 2.5 steals per game) and junior Bryson Howard (16.4 points per game, 9.4 rebounds per game, 3.7 assists per game) are the catalysts.
Up next: Vs. Emerson, Tuesday, 7:15 p.m.
23. Seven Lakes (Katy, TX) (22-5, 6-2)
Previous Rank: NR. Last week: Def. Morton Ranch (89-61), Def. Cinco Ranch (68-66).
Seven Lakes has won eight in a row and is hitting a groove after a difficult schedule marred its early record. The Spartans are averaging 75.1 points per game and have one of the top rising stars in the Class of 2027 in guard Isaiah Santos, who averages a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds and last week crossed the 1,000-point career mark.
Up next: Vs. Katy, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
24. Jay (San Antonio, TX) (23-2, 8-0)
Previous Rank: NR. Last week: Def. McCollum (97-25), Def. Southwest (72-50).
Jay, on a nine-game win streak, is averaging 77.7 points per game and giving up 53.8. The Mustangs are led by the dynamic senior trio of Jarrius Jackson Jr. (19 points per game, 4.2 assists per game, 3.7 rebounds per game), Jaiden Guillen (18.4 points per game) and Zachariah Linson (16.2 points per game, 9 rebounds per game).
Up next: Vs. Southside, Friday, 8 p.m.
25. Chapin (El Paso, TX) (22-1, 1-0)
Previous Rank: NR. Last week: Def. Riverside (91-41), Def. Canutillo (64-45).
Chapin has won 12 straight games since its four-point loss to No. 15 Ellison on Dec. 5. Senior Jayden Leverett leads the way for the Huskies, averaging 18.5 points per game.
Up next: At Andress, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.
