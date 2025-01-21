Top 25 Texas high school boys basketball rankings (1/21/2025)
After considerable shake-up in last week's 2024-25 Texas high school boys basketball power rankings, this week saw no movement.
All 25 teams took care of business.
Top 25 Texas high school boys basketball rankings (1/14/2025)
All results are as of Monday, Jan. 20. Class 6A and 5A teams are considered. Records in parentheses are overall and district play.
1. Brennan (San Antonio, TX) (23-2, 10-0)
Previous Rank: 1. Last week: Def. Sotomayor (87-22), Def. Harlan (96-59).
Brennan extended its win streak to 12, with Camden Cowgill tying the program single-game steals record with eight in the Sotomayor win. The Bears are averaging 91.7 points per game over their last 11 games.
Up next: At O’Connor, Saturday, 12:30 p.m.
2. Allen (Allen, TX) (23-1, 9-0)
Previous Rank: 2. Last week: Def. McKinney (84-55).
Allen has won a school-record 15 games in a row. Senior Antoine Shannon is leading the way, averaging 14.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2 assists and 1.8 steals per game, shooting 51% from the field.
Up next: At Princeton, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
3. Fort Bend Marshall (Missouri City, TX) (26-2, 6-0)
Previous Rank: 3. Last week: Def. Lamar Consolidated (79-25).
Marshall has allowed fewer than 40 points in six of its last seven games. The Buffs are winners of 11 straight.
Up next: At Kempner, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
4. Lake Ridge (Mansfield, TX) (26-2, 6-0)
Previous Rank: 4. Last week: Def. Mansfield Legacy (60-41), Def. Boswell (76-35).
Lake Ridge has surrendered fewer than 50 points in each of its last three games. As a team, the Eagles average 10.6 steals per game, led by senior Shaqir Pack’s 2.8 per game.
Up next: Vs. Mansfield, Friday, 8 p.m.
5. Duncanville (Duncanville, TX) (14-6, 6-0)
Previous Rank: 5. Last week: Def. Cedar Hill (77-60), Def. Waxahachie (95-63).
Duncanville has won four in a row by an average of 24.5 points per game. The Panthers average 77.4 points per game and give up 66.7.
Up next: At Skyline, Tuesday, 8 p.m.
6. Shadow Creek (Pearland, TX) (23-2, 10-0)
Previous Rank: 6. Last week: Def. Alvin (89-48), Def. Manvel (75-50).
Shadow Creek has won 19 of its last 20 games. The Sharks’ only losses this season came against Austin St. Michael’s and No. 4 Lake Ridge, both in tournament play.
Up next: At Dawson, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
7. Stony Point (Round Rock, TX) (23-4, 10-0)
Previous Rank: 7. Last week: Def. Vandegrift (61-50), Def. Vista Ridge (79-41).
Stony Point extended its win streak to six games. Senior Uzziah Buntyn leads the way, averaging 20.9 points, 5.3 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 2.9 steals per game.
Up next: At McNeil, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
8. West Brook (Beaumont, TX) (27-1, 8-0)
Previous Rank: 8. Last week: Def. Barbers Hill (65-57), Def. Beaumont United (42-40, OT), Def. Port Neches-Groves (62-44).
West Brook earned a pair of tough wins last week, taking down 16-9 Barbers Hill and 17-8 Beaumont United. The Bruins have won 24 straight games.
Up next: At Nederland, Friday, 7 p.m.
9. Veterans Memorial (Corpus Christi, TX) (29-0, 10-0)
Previous Rank: 9. Last week: Def. Flour Bluff (86-51), Def. Gregory-Portland (100-61).
Veterans Memorial reached the 100-point mark for the fourth time this season last week. They are averaging 84.6 points per game. The Eagles have allowed more than 60 points just once in the last 10 games.
Up next: Vs. King, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.
10. Katy Jordan (Fulshear, TX) (25-2, 10-0)
Previous Rank: 10. Last week: Def. Morton Ranch (50-44), Def. Cinco Ranch (78-56).
Jordan is inching closer to its first district title in four years of varsity play. Senior guards Jaden Holt (14.8 points per game, 2.8 assists per game, 2.2 rebounds per game) and Elijah Black (11.3 points per game, 3.4 assists per game, 2.8 rebounds per game) are the headliners.
Up next: At Seven Lakes, Thursday, 4:30 p.m.
11. North Crowley (Fort Worth, TX) (23-4, 5-1)
Previous Rank: 11. Last week: Def. Mansfield (49-35), Def. Crowley (46-41).
Defense has starred for North Crowley lately. The Panthers are allowing just 44.6 points per game in their last 10 games.
Up next: At Mansfield Legacy, Tuesday, 8 p.m.
12. Lancaster (Lancaster, TX) (19-5, 5-1)
Previous Rank: 12. Last week: Def. DeSoto (67-30), Def. Horn (67-48).
Lancaster extended its win streak to eight games, which includes a 37-point beatdown of DeSoto. The Tigers are averaging 74.1 points per game over that win streak.
Up next: Vs. Cedar Hill, Tuesday, 8 p.m.
13. Guyer (Denton, TX) (22-6, 6-1)
Previous Rank: 13. Last week: Def. Flower Mound (75-31), Def. Coppell (56-44).
Guyer has won eight of its last nine games. The Wildcats are allowing just 50.7 points per game this season.
Up next: Vs. Hebron, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
14. Mansfield Summit (Arlington, TX) (21-6, 7-0)
Previous Rank: 14. Last week: Def. Everman (79-32).
Defense has been the name of Summit’s game this season but in three of their last four games, the Jaguars have scored 70 or more points.
Up next: Vs. Seguin, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
15. Ellison (Killeen, TX) (19-5, 3-0)
Previous Rank: 15. Last week: Def. Belton (71-49), Def. Chaparral (91-42).
Ellison has won nine of its last 10 games. In district play, the Eagles are allowing just 46 points per game.
Up next: At Waco, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
16. Plano East (Plano, TX) (21-4, 9-2)
Previous Rank: 16. Last week: Def. Princeton (74-44); Def. Plano West (76-61).
Defending Class 6A state champion East has won five in a row, allowing just 48.6 points per game over that span. For the season, East is surrendering 52.7 points per game.
Up next: At Rock Hill, Friday, 7 p.m.
17. Atascocita (Humble, TX) (19-4, 7-0)
Previous Rank: 17. Last week: Def. C.C. King (52-40), Def. Summer Creek (85-65).
Atascocita has won 12 of its last 13 games and is hitting its stride. The Eagles have scored 80 or more points in four of their last seven games.
Up next: Vs. Humble, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
18. Highland Park (Dallas, TX) (21-4, 7-0)
Previous Rank: 18. Last week: Def. Creekview (92-44), Def. Lone Star (58-54).
Highland Park has not lost since Dec. 28. The Scots are winning by an average of almost 18 points per game.
Up next: At Turner, Tuesday, 7:15 p.m.
19. Westwood (Round Rock, TX) (27-1, 9-1)
Previous Rank: 19. Last week: Def. McNeil (74-42), Def. Cedar Ridge (70-29).
Westwood gave up a season low 29 points Friday at home versus Cedar Ridge. For the season, the Warriors are allowing only 45.9 points per game.
Up next: At Manor, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
20. Steele (Cibolo, TX) (25-2, 6-0)
Previous Rank: 20. Last week: Def. Canyon (72-55), Def. Johnson (82-54).
Steele’s only losses this season have been to 21-4 Austin St. Michael’s and No. 2 Allen. The Knights are on a six-game win streak and are averaging 75 points per game over that span.
Up next: Vs. Clemens, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
21. Lufkin (Lufkin, TX) (27-2, 10-0)
Previous Rank: 21. Last week: Def. Whitehouse (56-21), Def. Nacogdoches (70-27).
Lufkin has won 24 games in a row. The Panthers’ losses this season are to No. 16 Plano East and 17-8 Red Oak.
Up next: At Tyler, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.
22. Heritage (Frisco, TX) (21-4, 7-0)
Previous Rank: 22. Last week: Def. Emerson (71-58), Def. Independence (65-54, OT).
Heritage has won 18 of its last 20 games, including the last five in a row. Junior Bryson Howard is a do-it-all for the Coyotes: second on the team in scoring (16.7 points per game), first in rebounds (9.4 per game), first in blocks (1.4) and second in assists (3.6).
Up next: Vs. Memorial, Tuesday, 7:15 p.m.
23. Seven Lakes (Katy, TX) (24-5, 8-2)
Previous Rank: 23. Last week: Def. Katy (79-67), Def. Taylor (65-58).
Seven Lakes has won 10 in a row. Sophomore forward Isaiah Santos recently surpassed the career 1,000-point mark. A huge game looms Thursday as the Spartans host No. 10 Jordan.
Up next: Vs. Jordan, Thursday, 4:30 p.m.
24. Jay (San Antonio, TX) (24-2, 9-0)
Previous Rank: 24. Last week: Def. Southside (87-38).
Jay is on a 10-game win streak. Over the last seven games, the Mustangs are averaging 89.6 points per game.
Up next: At South San Antonio, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
25. Chapin (El Paso, TX) (25-1, 3-0)
Previous Rank: 25. Last week: Def. Andress (73-43), Def. Burges (84-43).
Chapin has won 14 games in a row. The Huskies have not allowed more than 45 points in a game since Dec. 7.
Up next: Vs. El Paso, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.
DROPPED
None
ON THE BUBBLE
Birdville (Birdville, TX) (26-2, 5-1)
Friendswood (Friendswood, TX) (22-4, 5-1)
Fort Bend Travis (Richmond, TX) (23-2, 7-0)
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: