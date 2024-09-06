High School

Top 25 Texas high school football scores, Week 2 Friday night updates

Follow live as SBLive tracks how the Texas Top 25 is faring in Week 2

Week 2 of the 2024 Texas high school football season is underway and many of the state's top teams are squaring off.

SBLive released the first update to the Texas top 25 power rankings after Week 1. How are those teams — spanning all classifications, associations and corners of the state — faring in Week 2?

HOW THE TEXAS TOP 25 IS FARING (LIVE)

1. DeSoto (1-0)

This week: No. 5 North Crowley, 7 p.m.

2. Duncanville (0-0)

This week: At No. 15 South Oak Cliff, 7:30 p.m. Friday

3. North Shore (1-0)

This week: At Crowley, 7 p.m. Friday

4. Austin Westlake (1-0)

This week: Against San Benito, 7 p.m. Friday

5. North Crowley (1-0)

This wek: At No. 1 DeSoto, 7 p.m. Friday

6. Southlake Carroll (1-0)

Up next: Against Hebron, 7 p.m. Friday

7. Atascocita (1-0)

This week: At No. 13 Katy, 7 p.m. Friday

8. Summer Creek (1-0)

This week: At Lamar, 7:30 p.m. Friday

9. Port Neches-Groves (1-0)

Up next: At Beaumont United, 7 p.m. Friday

10. Lake Travis (1-0)

This week: Against Rockwall, 7:30 p.m. Friday

11. Cibolo-Steele (1-0)

Up next: At Reagan, Saturday, 7 p.m

12. Katy (1-0)

This week: Against No. 7 Atascocita, 7 p.m. Friday

13. Aledo (0-1)


This week: Against Lancaster, 7:30 p.m. Friday

14. Spring Westfield (1-0)

This week: Against Fort Bend Hightower, 7 p.m. Friday

15. South Oak Cliff (0-1)

This week: Against No. 2 Duncanville, 7:30 p.m. Friday

16. Denton Ryan (2-0) def. Mansfield Timberview (1-1), 28-0

Shut out Mansfield Timberview 28-0 on Thursday night. Ryan's Dillon Arkansas had 11 tackles and the Raiders' defense recorded three interceptions. (READ MORE HERE)

17. Smithson Valley (1-0)

This week: Against Brennan, 7 p.m. Friday

18. Highland Park (1-0)

This week: Against Lovejoy, 7 p.m. Friday

19. Alamo Heights (1-0)

This week: Against Churchill, 7 p.m. Friday

20. Frisco Lone Star (1-0)

This week: At Garland, 7 p.m. Friday

21. Argyle Liberty Christian (1-0)

This week: Against Texas High, 7 p.m. Friday

22. Coppell (1-0)

This week: At Waxahachie, 7 p.m. Friday

23. Allen (1-0)

This week: Against Cedar Hill, 7 p.m Friday

24. Fort Bend Ridge Point (1-1) lost to Fulshear, 49-41

Lost to Fulshear 49-41 on Thursday.

25. Tyler Chapel Hill (1-0)

This week: Against Gilmer, 7:30 p.m. Friday

More Texas high school football Week 2:

