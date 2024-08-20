Vote: Who is the best safety in Texas high school football entering 2024?
Last week, SBLive took a look at the top safeties in the Texas high school football entering the 2024 season.
With games just days away (Aug. 29), we narrowed down 25 safeties that rise above the rest of the pack, spanning all corners, classifications and Texas high school football associations.
Now, we want to hear from you.
>> Top 25 safeties in Texas high school football returning in 2024
Take a look at the top 25 corners in Texas returning in 2024 and cast your vote on which you think is the best. Voting closes on Tuesday, Aug. 26 at 11:59 p.m. central time.
(Did we miss anyone? See an oversight? Make your case to the editor at andy@scorebooklive.com)
TOP 25 SAFETIES IN TEXAS ENTERING 2024
Joseph Albright, Spring Westfield, sr.
Juan-Milleon Aguilar, Dallas Kimball, sr.
David Alvarado, Canutillo, sr.
Crew Bowman, Bullard, sr.
Jayden Bradley, Prosper Rock Hill, sr.
Zaylen Cormier, Houston Heights, sr.
Jordan Deck, Frisco Lone Star, jr.
Gerry Diaz, Fort Stockton, jr.
Braylon Edwards, Duncanville, jr.
Markel Ford, Mesquite Horn, jr.
Allen Gant, Coronado, sr.
Braydn Gilliam, Needville, sr.
Darius Jones, Stratford, soph.
Bo Onu, Carrollton Hebron, jr.
Coleman Patmon, Del Valle, sr.
Kyle Peterson, Shadow Creek, sr.
Jermaine Santana-Diaz, Ridge Point, jr.
Andrew Rivera, Sharyland Pioneer, sr.
Adrian Sanchez, Glen Rose, sr.
Xavier Skowron, Texas City, jr.
Nathan Tilmon, Mansfield Timberview, sr.
Cordial Vann, Anna, sr.
Isaiah Williams, Fort Bend Marshall, jr.
Jonah Williams, Galveston Ball, sr.
Braylen Wortham, College Station, sr.
Antonio Yarbrough, Garrison, jr.
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx